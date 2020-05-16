Media Advisory (Broome County) - Public Information Forum Route 17/Interstate 81 Interchange Reconstruction

Broome Community College , in conjunction with the New York State Department of Transportation, invites students, faculty, and the public to attend a Public Information Forum to discuss the alternatives being considered for the reconstruction of the Route 17/Interstate 81 Interchange near Prospect Mountain .

This project will address the identified safety, geometric, and operational deficiencies on Route 17 and 81 in this area which will allow for the designation of Route 17 as Interstate 86.

DATE: Thursday, November 3 rd , 2005

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

PLACE: BCC, Titchener Hall, Room 101

A technical presentation of the project plans, which will also include a visual simulation of future traffic patterns, will be followed by a question and answer period.

Broome Community College and the New York State Department of Transportation both encourage attendance and feedback on this very important transportation project.