Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 31, 2005 DOT Announces Public Workshop for the Proposed NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project to be Held Tuesday, November 15th, 2005 (HAUPPAUGE, L.I., NEW YORK ) Tonight, Tuesday, November 15th, the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, is conducting a public workshop concerning the proposed NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project in the Towns of Islip and Smithtown . Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to participate in the workshop to help shape the proposed reconstruction of NY Route 111 from Schoolhouse Lane to Maple Avenue . DOT's NY Route 111 public workshop is a hands-on opportunity for the public to identify their priority concerns, and to help develop their road improvement ideas into workable solutions. The November 15 th public workshop is being held at Hauppauge High School on Lincoln Boulevard in Hauppauge between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will feature five (5) different work stations. There is no set schedule so anyone can attend whenever it is convenient, and participate in each of the workshop's five project development stations which are being held continuously between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Basic background information will be available regarding the current characteristics of this section of NY Route 111 and project team members will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information if necessary. The overall goal of the proposed NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project is to understand the needs and expectations of the local community before further development of the project objectives, scope, and preliminary design alternatives. Currently, between 16,000 and 23,000 vehicles use this section of NY Route 111 every day and the crash rate for this segment is nearly four times the statewide average for a similar roadway. With the input of the local community, the DOT's goal is to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Following tonight's public workshop, the DOT's NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility team will analyze the information received at the workshop along with any additional comments submitted prior to December 9, 2005. The results will be published on a future website. The public workshop is handicapped accessible. Any person who has questions about this project but is unable to attend the Public Workshop should submit their comments to: Mr. Christopher Williams, P.E. Project Manager NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge , New York 11788 (631) 952-6108 PIN: 0077.08 This public workshop is part of the DOT's continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public's input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT's engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.