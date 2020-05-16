Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: November 01, 2005 NYSDOT: Lane Closure On I-290/I-190 Bridge For Improvements Work Will Be Done To Fully Restore Traffic As Soon As Possible (Erie County) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Buffalo Regional Director Alan Taylor today announced that there will be a temporary closure of the left lane of the Interstate 290 westbound bridge to Interstate 190 southbound in the Town of Tonawanda, Erie County, to make improvements to several bridge beams. "We are working diligently to restore traffic to the affected portion of the I-290/I-190 bridge as soon as possible," Regional Director Taylor said. "We appreciate the cooperation and patience of area motorists who rely on the Youngman Highway daily and remind them to slow down and be alert in the work zone." The temporary lane closure is required to make improvements on bridge beams affected by corrosion. The condition was identified by bridge inspectors during the ongoing rehabilitation of Interstate 290 ( Youngman Memorial Highway ) between Interstate 90 in the Town of Amherst and Interstate 190 in the Town of Tonawanda , and included localized settlement of the decks of the structure over three concrete piers. NYSDOT will install steel struts underneath the structure to reinforce the affected bridge beams, which will enable the restoration of left lane traffic. NYSDOT will provide updates to the public as work progresses and urges motorists to slow down and obey all signs and speed limits within the work zone.

