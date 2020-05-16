Contact: Release Date: November 08, 2005 Staten Island Expressway Bus Lane Open - Newly Constructed Lane Open for Buses from the Verrazano Bridge to Slosson Avenue ( Long Island City , NY ) 11/7/2005: -- Regional Director Douglas A. Currey, P.E. today announces the opening of a 1.9 mile dedicated bus lane on the Staten Island Expressway. This newly constructed lane runs from the Verrazano Bridge Plaza to Slosson Avenue and will allow buses to bypass congested regular traffic lanes eastbound and westbound during morning and evening rush hours. The $26 million project, which began in the summer of 2004, will also include the installation of nine noise barriers in five different locations within the project's limits. "Thanks to the leadership of Governor George E. Pataki and Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, the Department is pleased to open this new bus lane to Staten Island bus commuters. This 1.9 mile extension of our transportation network will provide additional travel time savings for thousands of bus riders every day and will benefit local residents with noise barriers. It is part of State DOT's emphasis to reduce the region's fuel costs by giving commuters a more efficient transit system to use," said New York City Regional Director Douglas A. Currey, P.E. Congressman Vito Fossella said, "This bus lane will help ease the congestion during rush-hour and make for a quicker commute. This bus lane complements other roadway improvements I've been able to help secure, including the contraflow lanes on the Gowanus Expressway and multi-million dollar redesigns of traffic hotspots in the borough. I will continue working with State DOT to expand the use of contraflow lanes and also to open the bus lanes to carpoolers. I want to thank Governor Pataki and the State DOT for their commitment to this important project for Staten Island residents." "This new lane configuration will go a long way towards easing the commuting anxiety of Staten Island express bus customers," explained MTA New York City Transit President Lawrence G. Reuter. "In time saving alone, customers will notice a real difference." The lane officially opened this afternoon for the evening rush hour. Final construction work on remaining elements of the project will be completed by the spring of 2006. The contractor is El Sol Contracting and Construction.

