Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: November 17, 2005 NYSDOT: Dunn Memorial Bridge Ramp to Reopen November 18 - Temporary Closure Slated for December 5th through 12th For Minor Work New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced that the Interstate 787 northbound ramp to the Empire State Plaza in the City of Albany will reopen to traffic tomorrow morning, November 18, 2005. The ramp had been closed since July 27 due to a shift, which caused a 19-inch vertical gap at its highest point. "The patience and understanding of the Capital Region's traveling public has been well appreciated and we are glad to be able to safely restore traffic on this important part of the Dunn Interchange system," Acting Commissioner Madison said. "We also thank our contractor, Harrison and Burrowes of Glenmont, and our dedicated staff of NYSDOT experts for working tirelessly to make the repairs necessary to reopen the ramp." Ramp repair involved the construction of a new 82-foot concrete pier containing stronger steel reinforcing bars than its predecessor and the installation of new bearings known as "elastomeric" bearings. Elastomeric bearings resemble flat platforms constructed with layers of steel and neoprene, a type of synthetic rubber. The ramp will be temporarily closed from Monday, Dec. 5th through Monday, Dec. 12th to allow for installation of a new modular joint at the location of the shift. A modular joint is a device used to join bridge spans and allow thermal expansion and contraction of the bridge decks. Detours during the temporary closure will be announced and clearly marked. Two prefabricated metal towers, which were erected within days of the initial shift to bear the weight of the spans of the damaged ramp, will be dismantled beginning next week and will require intermittent, short-term closures of the ramp from Empire State Plaza to Interstate 787 northbound. NYSDOT released a technical report on October 21, endorsed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), that detailed the cause of the July 27 ramp shift. The report found that a unique convergence of factors, including the height of the concrete pier, its light steel reinforcement, position of the rocker bearings, temperature fluctuations, traffic loads, and design protocols of the late 1960's contributed to the shift.