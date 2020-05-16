Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2449 Release Date: November 02, 2005 NYSDOT Provides Update on Project to Waterville Residents Construction Shuts Down for the Winter (Oneida County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is in the process of reconstructing State Route 12 in the Village of Waterville and the Town of Sangerfield , Oneida County . This is a major project which requires two years to complete. Residents in the Village of Waterville have expressed concerns about the status of the project as the winter season approaches. There will be no construction activities during the winter months. The contractor will perform a general clean-up of the construction area, including removal of debris and equipment from the site. All barrels and cones will also be removed. Details of the winter shut down vary, depending on the specific location within the project limits. The area between the Fire House and the Bank of America Building is currently being reconstructed and will be completed before the winter shut down except for the top course of asphalt pavement. The final course will be placed next year when all the road work is completed. During the winter, traffic will utilize the new highway alignment. Parking will be available on the street, new sidewalks will be complete and all driveways will be restored. The area between the sidewalk and curb will be graded, some pavers will be installed and lawn areas will be graded, seeded and mulched. The section from the Bank of America Building to the Madison Street intersection is scheduled for reconstruction next year. During the winter shut down, this area will be restored to the original centerline alignment. Parking will be available on both sides of the street and the areas that have been affected by drainage and waterline work will be temporarily paved. Sidewalks will be restored with asphalt and will be fully accessible. The area from the Madison Street intersection to the CVS Pharmacy is also scheduled for reconstruction next year. This section will remain on the current alignment for motorists. The sidewalks will be restored and fully accessible for pedestrians. Tioga Construction Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $5.5 million project with a scheduled completion date of August 2006. The Engineer's Field Office is located in the Town of Sangerfield Municipal Building (next to the post office.) Daniel Kentile is the Engineer-in-Charge and is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the field office or by telephone at 315-841-4216. Anyone with a specific concern is invited to contact Mr. Kentile to discuss the issue. In addition, the Department of Transportation will schedule a public meeting before construction begins in the spring of 2006 to inform local business owners and residents of the type and schedule of work to be completed next year.

