Contact: Office of Media Relations, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: November 22, 2005 Governor Announces Stewart International Airport $49.9 Million Access Project Agreement on Drury Lane Entry to Protect the Environment and Promote Economic Development Governor George E. Pataki today announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has executed a $49.9 million contract that will create Drury Lane, an airport gateway connecting Stewart International Airport located in Orange County, directly to Interstate 84, eliminating traffic on local roads, and providing improved access to the airport - - critical to the facility’s future success. “The start of the Drury Lane project is tremendous news for the Hudson Valley,” Governor Pataki said. “After extensive environmental review and public input, we have a plan that effectively preserves open space, and encourages economic development while helping to expand air travel services important to the region. I’m proud that this collaborative effort will strengthen the local economy and encourage smart development.” The Governor also announced that an agreement has been reached to settle litigation between the State and parties involved with the project. The Department of Transportation today signed a contract with Lancaster Development Inc. of Schoharie County. The project will include construction of a new interchange from Interstate 84 to Drury lane; a new access road servicing the airport; reconstruction of Drury Lane from State Route 207 to State Route 17K; the widening of Drury Lane from two to four lanes between the new airport access road and the new Interstate 84 interchange; and construction of four new bridges and a 15-acre wetland mitigation site. Work is scheduled to begin this winter, with completion by December 2007. Last week, DOT, the Attorney General’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement agreement with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), the New York State Thruway Authority, the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Stewart Park and Reserve Coalition, Inc (SPARC), the Orange County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Inc. and the Sierra Club, that will drop ongoing lawsuits and allow project construction to proceed without further litigation. Attorney General Eliot Spitzer said, “This settlement strikes the right balance by enhancing access to the airport, which is important for the region's economy, while also protecting an environmentally rich and valuable tract of forest and open space.” Stewart Park and Reserve Coalition President Sandra Kissam said, “SPARC, the Orange County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, Inc. and the Sierra Club are jubilant regarding the agreement that has been reached with the State, which provides for saving 7,000 acres in total as Stewart state forest. These lands will now be there for Hudson Valley citizens to use and enjoy and will provide unparalleled wildlife habitat.” The State Attorney General's Office presented the agreement today for approval in United States District Court. The agreement provides that: Approximately 1,600 acres of Stewart properties will be transferred from DOT to DEC to become part of the Stewart State Forest;

DEC will complete a Unit Management Plan for all Stewart Forest properties by December 2006. The Unit Management Plan will be developed in compliance with Catskill Park State Land Master Plan guidelines for management of forest preserve lands inside the Catskill Park and will assess the property's natural and physical resources, identify opportunities for recreational use, and consider the ability of the resources and ecosystems to accommodate public use;

Approximately 400 acres of the Stewart Lands will be designated for economic development purposes in the Towns of Newburgh, Montgomery, and New Windsor in Orange County;

DOT will retain jurisdiction over approximately 100 acres of land adjacent to the Maybrook rail yard for potential future use as an intermodal facility;

DOT will retain jurisdiction over a 150-foot wide, approximately 32-acre parcel of land along the southern boundary of Interstate 84 for future use; and

SPARC, Orange County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Inc. and Sierra Club will agree to discontinue all legal action against the Drury Lane improvement project and will not bring or support in any way any future court claims relating to its construction. Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. said, “Stewart International Airport has the potential to become a central travel destination for visitors to the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State, and improving access to the facility is critical to its success. The Drury Lane access project provides immediate community and environmental benefits that will have a positive and lasting impact on Orange County and the Hudson Valley.” ###