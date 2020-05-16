Contact: Anthony Ilacqua, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: November 25, 2005 DOT To Host Public Meeting For Route 104 Project In Towns Of Scriba And New Haven (Oswego County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is hosting a public meeting to disseminate information and solicit public input on a project to rehabilitate pavement and widen Route 104 in Oswego County . This is the second meeting on this project, the first meeting was held on August 20, 2002 . The project is the first in a series of projects to improve Route 104 eastward from the City of Oswego . The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday December 7, 2005 at the New Haven Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 4320 State Route 104 in New Haven . The doors will open at 6:30pm with a formal presentation at 7:00pm . After the Department's presentation there will be a brief intermission before reconvening to allow the public an opportunity to ask questions, express concerns, and generally provide input to be considered in the further development of the project. NYSDOT is in the early stages of designing this pavement rehabilitation and widening project. NYSDOT has determined that widening the highway from immediately west of Maiden Lane in the town of Scriba to the Catfish Creek Bridge, just east of Route 104B, in the Town of New Haven would improve vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The existing 10 foot lanes and 4 foot shoulders will be widened to 12 foot lanes and 8 foot shoulders. In addition to the pavement work, the project will enhance safety by making the roadside area more forgiving for errant drivers. This will be accomplished by re-grading the ditches to make them traversable and creation of a "clear zone" by removing fixed objects (utility poles, trees, fences, etc.) from property to be acquired by the State. Other improvements include pavement markings, highway signing, the addition of a westbound left turn lane into Albright Road , and minor intersection improvements throughout the project. The widening of the pavement and establishment of the clear zone will require the acquisition of Right of Way. The proposed Right of Way will be available for review at the public meeting and will require acquisition of property from nearly every abutting property owner. The size of the acquisition will vary from property to property and will require the acquisition of minor commercial structures from one business. The Department has made every effort to minimize impacts to property owners while meeting the objectives of the project. Department representatives from our Real Estate Group will give an overview of the acquisition process at the meeting and be available to answer any questions. It is anticipated that traffic will be maintained on site throughout much of the construction period using a flag controlled one lane operation during the day and the existing two lane operation at night. Pending the availability of funds, construction is anticipated to begin in Spring 2007 and be completed in Late 2009. NYSDOT invites all parties interested in the project to attend this public meeting. The meeting room is handicapped accessible. Please contact Ed Rodriguez at (315) 428-4345 by December 5, 2005 for additional information or if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation.

