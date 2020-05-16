Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: December 20, 2005 Notice of Public Hearing / EDPL Hearing to Improve State Rte 30 from the Amsterdam City Line to Voorhees Road in the Town of Amsterdam, Montgomery County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Mark Silo announced that an Eminent Domain Procedure Law (EDPL) hearing will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, January 9, 2006 in the Town of Amsterdam, Montgomery County at the Town Offices at 283 Manny’s Corners Road. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials information about the proposed project on State Route 30 in the Town of Amsterdam and to provide an opportunity to express comments on the Department’s preferred alternative. The project begins at the Amsterdam North city line and ends at the intersection with Voorhees Road. The project will widen Route 30 to increase capacity in this area and provide safety improvements. In accordance with the Eminent Domain Procedure Law, the Department will also provide details showing proposed highway right-of-way modifications involving property acquisitions. NYSDOT officials will be available to discuss and answer questions on the Eminent Domain procedure. The project as proposed will provide new sidewalks, traffic signal and sign improvements, pavement widening with additional lanes and improved drainage systems. Project details, including the current project limits, scope and schedule, will be discussed at the meeting. Department staff will be in attendance to answer informal questions from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm with a formal project presentation beginning at 7:00 pm. DOT staff will also be available after the formal presentation to answer additional questions. ###

