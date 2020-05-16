Contact: Anthony Ilacqua, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: June 14, 2006 NYSDOT: Public Information Meeting For Bartell Road Bridge Replacement Project Planned For Tuesday June 20, 2006(Onondaga County) Syracuse, New York -- New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Carl F. Ford, P.E. today announced that a public information meeting will be held on Tuesday June 20, 2006 at 7:00 P.M. at the Brewerton Elementary School cafeteria to present details of a project to replace the Bartell Road Bridge over Interstate 81 in the Town of Cicero, in Onondaga County. The purpose of the meeting is to present the preliminary project alternative and to obtain comments and address questions on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. This public information meeting is part of the continuing efforts by NYSDOT to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects. The project was initiated to address deficiencies and deterioration of the existing structure. In addition to providing a new bridge at this location, the Bartell Road approaches to the east and west will be reconstructed, as well as the I-81 ramp intersections with Bartell Road. This will include making the south bound on ramp a one way facility. The remainder of the I-81 ramps and I-81 beneath the structure will be resurfaced as part of the project and guide rail will be upgraded as necessary. Drainage work is also included in the project. Traffic will be maintained on site during construction and access to the I-81 ramps will be maintained. The project is scheduled for construction in 2008 with an estimated cost of $ 5.7 million. Engineers will give a brief presentation of the project and seek information and input on this proposal. Informal discussions will be held before and after the presentation. This location is handicapped accessible. Please contact Al Fuller or Janet Dziergas at (315) 428-4343 by June 15, 2006, if a sign language interpreter, augmented listening systems, or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation at this informational meeting.

