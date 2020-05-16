Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 01, 2006 NYSDOT Teams Assessing Damage to State and Local Roads Highways and Bridges Continue To Be Opened As Flood Waters Recede New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. today announced that teams of department experts from across New York have been deployed to flood-damaged areas to formally assess the condition of hundreds of State and local roads and bridges in order to ensure their structural integrity and help expedite the reopening those closed by flooding. "State Department of Transportation assessment teams have fanned out in areas affected by this week's floods to carefully evaluate the condition of the State's highway infrastructure and assist localities in analyzing their roads, bridges, culverts and highway drainage systems," Commissioner Madison said. "State Department of Transportation employees have been on the job since the flooding began and we will continue to work with our federal, State and local partners to restore the transportation system that is such an integral part of our economy and everyday lives." The NYSDOT assessment teams include experts in highway and structural engineering, as well as maintenance. Already, 500 inspections have been done on 467 highway, bridge and culvert locations, some of which have been inspected more than once as waters recede. In the Binghamton/Delaware River Valley area, at least 18 teams are working, six of them coming from other regions of the state. "Our transportation infrastructure is on the rebound, but motorists and pedestrians need to continue to honor road closures and avoid standing, flowing and rising water, which continues to affect many roadways," Commissioner Madison said. "In some cases, roads and bridges that have dried out are remaining closed until their safety can be assured." Flooded highways are inspected before being reopened to ensure that they are structurally sound. Highways that have been damaged will be closed until appropriate repairs can be made. Commissioner Madison also announced that roads and bridges are continuing to be opened throughout areas hit by high water, and crews are working to clean up and restore highways still affected by water and debris. Some 110 State highway locations, ranging from bridges and short segments to multi-mile sections of highway, had been reopened as of today. At the peak of flooding on Wednesday, June 28, 138 locations were closed by high water and damage. Highlights of road openings include: Route 17 C in Tioga County in both directions and in westbound only in Broome County, both of which opened today; Route 5 in Herkimer County, which opened today;

Route 7A from Route 7 to the Pennsylvania line in Broome County, which opened today;

Route 11 from Gorman Road to the Pennsylvania state line in Broome County, which opened today;

Route 97 from Route 52 in Sullivan County to the Orange County line; which opened today;

The New York State Thruway;

I-88, except for a closed segment between Exit 9 at Sidney and 10 at Unadilla, in Delaware County, however a detour is in place;

Route 7, which runs parallel to 1-88 and is serving as its detour route;

Route 17;

Route 5S;

Route 28;

Route 96, including the Court Street Bridge in Owego, Tioga County,

Route 434, except between Exit 65 at Owego and 66 at Appalachin in Tioga County, which remains closed; and

U.S. Route 6 and Route 209, the Mata Moras Bridge over the Delaware River to Pennsylvania in the City of Port Jervis, Orange County. NYSDOT is working cooperatively with the State Emergency Management Office, the State Thruway and Bridge authorities, the National Guard, State Police, law enforcement and local officials to respond to the damage caused by this week's floods.