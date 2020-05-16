Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: December 19, 2005 NYSDOT Endorses Peace Bridge Design - Design Represents Preferred Alternative For Improving Crossing New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced that the Department has endorsed the decision of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority to utilize the two-tower cable stayed companion bridge concept as the preferred alternative for the new Peace Bridge, linking the City of Buffalo with the Town of Fort Erie, Ontario. The alternative is now subject to a full Environmental Impact Study (EIS), a process that could take several years. "The New York State Department of Transportation applauds the Design Jury and Bridge Authority's success in moving forward with a magnificent landmark bridge design," Commissioner Madison said. "Today's vote brings us one step closer to providing the public with a structure that will greatly improve the flow of traffic between the United States and Canada, encourage regional economic development, and contribute to the aesthetic quality of Buffalo and Fort Erie. We will continue to work cooperatively with leaders in Western New York and Canada to ensure that the Peace Bridge project undergoes a thorough environmental review and proceeds expeditiously." The bridge design was officially endorsed at a meeting of the Bridge Authority this morning after a final recommendation by the Bridge Design Jury. The Design Jury was comprised of a panel of community representatives and transportation experts who were recommended by the mayors of Fort Erie and Buffalo to consider several bridge design options, including whether to replace the existing 1937 structure or add a companion bridge. The companion bridge concept was selected because it was seen as the best alternative to address both traffic mobility and security issues while symbolically representing the strength and imagination of the bi-national community and making a lasting signature or landmark expression. The Bridge Authority also issued a series of recommendations for inclusion into any design, including: the cable stay towers should have a more sculpted appearance; the bridge color should compliment the existing bridge; the bridge design should be sensitive to bird migration patterns; the bridge should integrate art into sidewalks, railings and lighting; and, there should be public dialogue in naming the bridge. Opportunities for public comment on the endorsed design will be available during the Environmental Impact Study process. Commissioner Madison is a voting member of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority.

