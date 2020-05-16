Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 02, 2006 State Transportation Head Announces Plans for Restoring I-88 Proposal Calls for Expedited Work for Fall Reopening New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr., today announced that work is beginning on the permanent reconstruction of the section of Interstate 88 in Sidney, Delaware County, that was washed away last week during heavy flooding, a job that will be done in an expedited fashion in order to fully reopen the highway by early fall. "The State Department of Transportation has extensive experience in efficiently restoring roadways damaged by the wrath of Mother Nature and we will use that to our great advantage to meet this latest challenge," NYSDOT Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr., said. "As we reflect upon last week's tragedy, we must move ahead with recovery, putting this critical highway back into service, ensuring that our transportation system is safe and reliable, and working with our partners to help local communities address new transportation needs created by the floods." NYSDOT is utilizing its emergency structural contractor, C.P. Ward of Rochester, to restore the four-lane highway by installing a new culvert, a pipe-like structure. It will replace the culvert that washed out on June 28 during torrential rains, creating a 150-foot gap in the highway that caused the death of two truckers. The search for one of the drivers continues and NYSDOT is cooperating in that effort. Most of I-88 in the Southern Tier reopened Friday after being closed for two days due to flooding throughout the region. A segment of I-88 remains closed between Exit 9 at Sidney and Exit 10 in Unadilla, both in Delaware County. Route 7, which runs parallel to I-88 on the north, is serving as the detour route around that closure for all but oversized and overweight vehicles. That 7.5-mile detour takes about 20 minutes under good conditions. NYSDOT will be adding several temporary traffic signals along the route in order to improve traffic flow there. NYSDOT has organized a multi-disciplinary team of engineering, design, materials, and construction experts to work with the contractor on plans for cleaning up and securing the flooded I-88 site, and developing design details for the highway repair. Survey crews were on location yesterday and soon will begin to remove the damaged culvert pipe and shore up the area so that work can be done there safely. In order to expedite the project, its design and construction phases will overlap so that design plans can be implemented as soon as they are completed in phases, rather than waiting to start work until all plans are completed. The culvert will be prefabricated in sections and installed on site, rather than constructed on location as a single piece that would require time for multiple curings of its poured concrete. The contractor is in the process of moving equipment to the work site, including extensive lighting to ensure safety and enable night-time operations to further speed the work. Governor George E. Pataki declared a State Disaster Emergency for 13 upstate counties affected by the flooding, announced a major flood relief package, and sought federal disaster assistance for the 13 counties. President George W. Bush yesterday declared a disaster in eight counties, making federal aid available to the state and eligible local governments in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Montgomery, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties. The Governor has vowed to push for additional aid. NYSDOT crews are working around the clock to restore service to flooded roads and bridges in more than a dozen counties. Already, more than 100 segments of highway have been reopened. The department is working cooperatively with the State Emergency Management Office, the State Thruway and Bridge authorities, the National Guard, State Police, law enforcement and local officials to respond to the flood damage. It has deployed more than 500 of pieces of equipment to aid in the effort. Highlights of road openings since Wednesday include: Route 5 in Herkimer County; Route 5S;

Route 7 bridge over Kelsey Brook in Afton, Chenango County, which opened today;

Route 7, which runs parallel to 1-88 and is serving as its detour route;

Route 7A from Route 7 to the Pennsylvania line in Broome County;

Route 11 from Gorman Road to the Pennsylvania state line in Broome County;

Route 17;

Route 17 C in Tioga County in both directions and in westbound only in Broome County;

Route 28;

Route 30, which opened early this morning;

Route 51, which opened early this morning;

I-88, except for a closed segment between Exit 9 at Sidney and 10 at Unadilla, in Delaware County, however a Route 7 detour is in place;

I-90, The New York State Thruway;

Route 96, including the Court Street Bridge in Owego, Tioga County,

Route 97, which opened early this morning;

Route 167, which opened early this afternoon;

Route 206, which opened early this afternoon;

Route 434, except between Exit 65 at Owego and 66 at Appalachin in Tioga County, which remains closed; and

U.S. Route 6 and Route 209, the Mata Moras Bridge over the Delaware River to Pennsylvania in the City of Port Jervis, Orange County. For more information on the highway system in New York State, visit NYSDOT's travel information website at www.travelinfony.com.