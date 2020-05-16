Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: July 05, 2006 NYSDOT Announces Progress on Flood Clean-Up Most State Roads Open for Travel New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr., today announced that 127 State roads and bridges and more than 250 miles of New York State Interstate have been reopened for travel following severe flooding last week. "State Department of Transportation employees have worked day and night to inspect flooded areas, repair damage and restore mobility," Commissioner Madison said. "Safety is our number one goal and damage assessment teams have been mobilized to ensure that the transportation system is sound and reliable for travel before roads and bridges are opened for travel." At the peak of flooding on Wednesday, June 28, 138 locations were closed due to flooding. Currently, only 11 sections of State roads and bridges remain closed, while 127 have been opened for travel. Additionally, of the 275 miles of New York State Interstate that were closed due to flooding, only 5.5 miles remains closed. Approximately 117 miles of Interstate 90; 106 miles of State Route 17; 21 miles of State Route 17C; and 25 miles out of 31 miles closed on Interstate 88 have all been reopened. Damage assessment teams continue to work to restore highways still affected by water and debris. Flooded highways are inspected before being reopened to ensure that they are structurally sound. Highways that have been damaged will be closed until appropriate repairs can be made. NYSDOT announced Sunday that work is beginning on the permanent reconstruction of Interstate 88 in Sidney, Delaware County, which was washed away by flooding but is expected to be fully operational by early fall. Route 7, which runs parallel to Interstate 88, will serve as a detour between Exit 9 at Sidney and Exit 10 in Unadilla throughout construction. Other roads that are still closed due to flood-related damages include: Route 23A from Haines Falls to Palenville, Greene County, expected to be a long- term closure;

Route 171 from Route 5S to Route 185 in Frankfort, Herkimer County, expected to open in approximately two weeks

Route 309 north of Gloversville, Fulton County, expected to be a long-term closure, with local detour in place;

Route 67 from County Route 53 to St. Johnsville, Montgomery County, expected to be a long-term closure;

Route 7, bridge over Yaleville Creek in the Town of Bainbridge, Chenango County, expected to open in approximately two weeks;

Route 268, entire length, Delaware County, expected to open in approximately one week;

Route 357 in Franklin, Otsego County, expected to be a long-term closure; and Route 235 from Route 7 to the Broome County line, Chenango County, expected to be open in approximately one week. Highlights of road openings since Wednesday include: Route 5;

Route 5S;

Route 7 bridge over Kelsey Brook in Afton, Chenango County;

Route 7, which runs parallel to 1-88 and is serving as its detour route;

Route 7A from Route 7 to the Pennsylvania line in Broome County;

Route 11 from Gorman Road to the Pennsylvania state line in Broome County;

Route 17;

Route 17 C in Tioga County in both directions and in westbound only in Broome County;

Route 28;

Route 30;

Route 51;

I-88, except for a closed segment between Exit 9 at Sidney and 10 at Unadilla, in Delaware County, however a Route 7 detour is in place;

I-90, The New York State Thruway;

Route 96, including the Court Street Bridge in Owego, Tioga County,

Route 97;

Route 167;

Route 206;

Route 434; and

U.S. Route 6 and Route 209, the Mata Moras Bridge over the Delaware River to Pennsylvania in the City of Port Jervis, Orange County. NYSDOT is working cooperatively with the State Emergency Management Office, the State Thruway and Bridge authorities, the National Guard, State Police, and local officials to respond to flood damaged areas. Commissioner Madison reminds motorists to drive safely and avoid travel in flooded areas. For more information on the highway system in New York State, visit NYSDOT's travel information website at www.travelinfony.com.