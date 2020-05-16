Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2449 Release Date: July 05, 2006 NYSDOT Proposes Project to Replace Route 46 Bridge over CSX Details to Be Discussed At Public Information Meeting The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of State Route 46 bridge over CSX Railroad in the City of Oneida, Madison County. The meeting will be held at the City of Oneida City Hall, 109 N. Main Street, Oneida on Tuesday July 11, 2006 at 7:00 PM. Department Engineers will be available at 6:30 PM for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses, and elected officials with information regarding the proposed project and to give the public an opportunity to review and comment on the Department=s proposed design plan for the project. The proposed work for this project involves the replacement of the bridge on existing alignment. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2008, and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Traffic will be maintained through the use of a temporary traffic signal with one-way alternating traffic during construction. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429.