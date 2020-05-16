Contact: Peter Graves, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: December 30, 2005 NYSDOT Releases Draft Transportation Master Plan - Document Presents 25-Year Outlook For Transportation In New York New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. today announced the release of a draft, 25-year transportation master plan, a comprehensive overview of new policies and programs for managing the State's multi-modal transportation network by focusing on customer needs and investment strategies that benefit entire transportation corridors. "New trade patterns, advancing technology and increased freight and passenger traffic are placing great demands on transportation systems across New York State and the nation," Commissioner Madison said. "This master plan, the result of extensive outreach to the public, system users and other transportation agencies, provides a common-sense approach for ensuring customer satisfaction with a seamless statewide transportation system encompassing highway, public transit, rail, air, sea, and pedestrian infrastructures." The draft master plan, entitled "Transportation Strategies for a New Age: New York's Transportation Plan for 2030," is subject to a 45-day public comment period, which ends Friday, Feb. 24, 2006. The plan is available at the NYSDOT website at www.dot.state.ny.us. To view it, please select "New York State Transportation Plan," located on the lower left of the NYSDOT home page. Copies also may be obtained by visiting any of the 11 NYSDOT regional offices, any of New York's 13 metropolitan planning organizations, by writing to Master Plan, New York State Department of Transportation, 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, or by calling toll-free 1-888-336-PLAN (7526). Comments may be e-mailed from the website, phoned in to the toll-free number, or submitted in writing to the above address. The plan is designed to foster the creation of a predictable, convenient, and customer-friendly transportation network. It will serve as the policy foundation for future funding programs and corridor-based investment strategies. The plan calls for transportation investmentsto be customer-driven, ensuring that they are consistent with public demand. Investments will be prioritized through the designation of major transportation corridors, including ones focusing on trade, intercity passengers, commuters, and tourism. Transportation planning and investment strategies will be centered around five priorities that have been identified by stakeholders and the traveling public as their primary expectations from our multi-modal transportation network. These include improving system mobility and reliability, enhancing safety, improving environmental conditions, promoting economic sustainability, and increasing security. The plan also seeks to foster a more collaborative approach to transportation planning and investment decision making among the public and private owners and operators of New York's many transportation systems. The State Department of Transportation, State Thruway Authority, and State Bridge Authority, have already formed a State Transportation Federation aimed at improving policy and programmatic coordination and eliminating redundant practices upstate. The new plan will invite other transportation owners, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), into the process as well. Key recommendations within the Master Plan include: Instituting priority funding for measures, management strategies, and new technologies designed to relieve congestion and promote energy savings and cleaner air;

Strengthening credentialing requirements and training for commercial and individual vehicle operators;

Ensuring safety considerations are included in all transportation investments, with particular emphasis on bicyclists, pedestrians, and the State's elderly population;

Promoting environmentally sensitive infrastructure investments, especially those that will directly improve the environment and aid in historic preservation efforts;

Integrating statewide transportation planning efforts with other regional, local and private land use and transportation planning efforts to promote quality communities and ensure consistency and harmony; and

Strengthening security at international border crossings, ports, waterways, and general aviation facilities. The draft master plan was developed in conjunction with a wide range of public and private transportation stakeholders, including oral and written testimony delivered in 2004 at nine statewide meetings of the New York State Advisory Panel on Transportation Policy for 2025.