Governor Announces Central New York - North Country Bus Service To Continue

Governor George E. Pataki today announced that Adirondack Trailways will provide bus service between the Village of Massena, the City of Syracuse, and the City of Watertown beginning February 23, 2006. Today’s announcement provides continued bus service for customers affected by Greyhound Lines’ announcement last year that it would no longer provide bus service to the region.

“I’m pleased that Adirondack Trailways has agreed to provide reliable and efficient transit service for thousands of Central New York and North Country residents,” Governor Pataki said. “The North Country Corridor service offers New Yorkers in the region a convenient way to commute for work, school, or leisure, and we’re committed to ensuring that this critical service continues uninterrupted.”

Senator James W. Wright said, “Too many of my constituents rely on the bus to get them to school, work and to visit loved ones. This was not a time to sit back and hope for the best. This was a time to act and I am pleased that I was able to help facilitate the seamless transition from Greyhound to Adirondack Trailways.”

Assemblyman Will Barclay said, “I am pleased that bus service connecting the North Country to the Syracuse area will continue with Adirondack Trailways. This service is critical to many of my constituents who rely on the bus service to stay close to family, visit the doctors or use as a means of connecting to the airport or train station.”

Assemblywoman Dede Scozzafava said, “This is wonderful news for the people of the North Country. My office has been flooded with calls from constituents who would have been seriously impacted by the loss of vital service. I am grateful for the success of the efforts of Governor Pataki to maintain bus service for our North Country residents.”

Village of Massena Mayor Ken MacDonnell said, “Bus service is an essential component of the transportation needs in Northern New York especially during the winter months when residents hesitate to drive themselves. Not only do the local residents depend on bus service, but also the thousands of college students and many visitors who travel here each year. We are extremely grateful to Governor Pataki and Senator Wright, their quick actions have ensured not only that bus service will continue, but will continue without interruption. The new Adirondack Trailways service will benefit upstate New York by providing an economical and environmentally friendly alternative for travelers.”

Adirondack Trailways Vice President Anne Noonan, said. “We're very pleased to be working with the State of New York to continue providing transit service to these communities.”

Following Greyhound Lines announcement in November of 2005 that they would no longer offer bus service for the North Country Corridor after February 23, 2006, the Department of Transportation launched a search to identify carriers to continue service in the region. Adirondack Trailways was chosen after they expressed interest in taking over bus service to the region.

The new service will be supported through $451,000 in additional Adirondack Trailways’ Statewide Mass Transportation Operating Assistance (STOA) to the company. The Department of Transportation administers the program, and distributes about $2.1 billion annually in STOA and other transportation assistance to approximately 130 transit providers.

Adirondack Trailways will provide two round trips per day to these communities, with Massena continuing to receive one round trip per day. Additional service to Massena may be provided in the future. Adirondack Trailways’ new service schedule will provide better connections from Syracuse to other points within New York and beyond.

Approximately 26,000 people a year utilize bus service on the corridor, which provides service to Canton, Gouverneur, Massena, Potsdam, Pulaski and Watertown, as well as Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University, Syracuse-Hancock International Airport and the Syracuse intermodal William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center.

Adirondack Trailways is the largest transit provider in northern New York. Its 110-strong fleet provides scheduled bus service throughout the state and to nearby Canadian destinations, and serves more colleges than any other bus carrier in New York State.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Thomas J. Madison, Jr. said, “Thanks to leadership from Governor Pataki and Senator Wright, we are able to maintain and improve transit service in this important upstate New York corridor. We will continue to work to ensure those who live, work, and travel in New York State have a safe, efficient, balanced, and environmentally sound transportation system.”

New York State transit systems carry nearly one-third of the nation's transit riders and provide nearly one-quarter of transit services nationwide. Over the past five years, statewide ridership has increased by about 13 percent, with approximately 70 percent of those additional riders traveling for work.

Over the past 11 years, record investments have been made in New York’s transportation infrastructure with over $102 billion being committed to improve highways, bridges, and transit systems, and the Governor’s 2006 – 07 Executive Budget builds on that commitment, calling for $2.5 billion in transit aid, a $380 million — or 18 percent — increase over last year.

For information about fares and schedules contact Adirondack Trailways call center at 800-858-8555. ###