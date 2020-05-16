Contact: Anthony Ilacqua, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: August 10, 2006 NYSDOT to Host Public Info Meeting For Route 104 Bridge Project in City Of Oswego (Oswego County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting to present information and answer questions about the proposed project to rehabilitate the Route 104 Bridge over the Oswego River in the City of Oswego. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2006 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM in the Council Chambers of the Oswego City Hall at 13 West Oneida Street in Oswego. Representatives from the department will make a presentation describing changes that have been made to the project since the first meeting was held in October 2005, and will be available to answer any questions and take comments throughout the informational meeting. The input received will be an important part of the development of this project and will be considered carefully. NYSDOT is in the preliminary design stages for this bridge rehabilitation project. Construction is tentatively scheduled for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. NYSDOT invites everyone interested in the project to attend this meeting. The meeting room is handicapped accessible. Please contact Nick DeCirce, Jennifer Popson, or Rich ONeil at (315) 428-3249 by August 14, 2006 if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in this meeting.

