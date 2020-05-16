Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2449 Release Date: August 10, 2006 NYSDOT Hosts Meeting To Discuss Three Proposed Projects In Canajoharie And Palantine Bridge - Update on Status of Bridge Replacement, Village Reconstruction and Dam Rehabilitation (Montgomery County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the State Route 10 bridge over the Erie Canal/ CSXT Railroad, Route 10 & 5S Village of Canajoharie Reconstruction, and the Rehabilitation of Movable Dam 10 @ Lock E-14, in the Villages of Palatine Bridge & Canajoharie, Montgomery County. The meeting will be held at the Canajoharie High School Auditorium, located at 136 Scholastic Way, Canajoharie, New York on Wednesday August 16, 2006 at 7:00 PM. Department Engineers, along with New York State Thruway Authority Canal Design Engineers, will be available at 6:30 PM for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials with information regarding the proposed projects and to give the public an opportunity to review and comment on the Department=s and Authoritys proposed design plans for the projects. The proposed work for the NYSDOT project involves the replacement of the bridge. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2007, and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2008. A one-way southbound traffic pattern will be maintained on-site during Stage II construction. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Fort Plain during this phase. Proposed work for the Canal project involves rehabilitation of the movable dam adjacent to Lock E-14. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2007 with completion anticipated by the end of 2011. The status of the Village Reconstruction project will be discussed. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding the NYSDOT project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. A public meeting for the Canal project was previously held on October 26, 2005. Additional comments can be provided to Richard Karis, Canal Design Bureau Director, at 200 Southern Boulevard, Albany, NY or call (518) 471-4378.