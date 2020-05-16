Contact: Colleen McKenna, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: July 20, 2006 New Measure Promotes Safe Driving In Highway Construction Zones Commissioner Madison Urges Motorists to Slow Down In Work Zones (Dutchess County) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. and Regional Director Robert A. Dennison, P.E. were joined today by New York State Police Major William Carey, New York State Police Sergeant Robert Hogan, Senator Steve Saland, Assemblyman Patrick Manning and Construction Industry Council President Ross Pepe to promote safe driving in construction work zones. "Slowing down, being alert and driving responsibly through construction work zones is critical to keeping highway workers, motorists and their passengers safe," Commissioner Madison said. "Governor George E. Pataki last year enacted tough new measures to encourage drivers to slow down and avoid the potentially deadly consequences of reckless driving through work zones. We encourage drivers to follow the rules of the road throughout this construction season." Today's event was held at the Hosner Mountain Road construction work zone on the Taconic State Parkway. Governor Pataki last July signed into law the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, which promotes safety in New York's highway work zones and increases penalties for those convicted of speeding within them. The law was designed to enhance driver education, increase the accountability of drivers and create a more sensible work zone in which to travel. New York State Police Major William Carey said, "The State Police are strongly committed to making the work zones in New York Sate safe for workers and motorists. The public should expect strict and visible enforcement of the reduced speed limits in work zones by Troopers throughout the State during the construction season."Key provisions of the new law include: Greater police presence in work zones to enforce posted speed reductions;

Increased deployment of radar speed display signs in work zones to provide visible reminders of motorist speed;

Imposition of a 60-day driver's license suspension for people convicted of two or more work zone speeding violations, in addition to the double minimum fine for speeding in work zones that had long been on the books;

Imposition of a $50 surcharge for speeding in work zones, with the proceeds devoted to a newly established Highway Construction and Maintenance Safety Education Fund; and

The development of rules and regulations to increase safety at work zones through the cooperative efforts of NYSDOT, the State Police, the State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Thruway Authority, local law enforcement agencies, and contractors. "The Dangers inherent in working in a construction zone should not be compounded by reckless drivers," said Senator Steve Saland (R,C-Poughkeepsie). "As work is underway at Hosner Mountain Road, it is critically important for motorists to be mindful of the ongoing project on this highly traveled road. Adherence to highway work zones is not merely a courtesy, it is the law with serious consequences. We must all work together to make these areas safer for workers and motorists alike." "Time and time again we travel on highways such as the TSP giving little or no thought to those working inches from our cars. These workers are there to insure our safety and we must do all that we can to insure their safety. Not just for the workers, but for their families as well," said Assemblyman Patrick R. Manning (R-East Fishkill) "Too many workers are badly injured or die every year because drivers speed or don't pay attention to work zone signs or flaggers. When entering a highway work zone, slow down, watch for trucks or equipment entering or exiting the work zone and save a life, perhaps even your own," said Ross Pepe, Construction Industry Council President. New York"s transportation agencies are continually working to improve safety and best practices within highway construction zones. NYSDOT works to ensure that highway work, especially in urban areas, is conducted at off-peak hours when traffic is at a minimum. A number of safety measures are taken to protect both workers and motorists alike. These include modern flagging operations; use of concrete median barriers; bright orange cones and barrels to separate traffic from work space; highly reflective sheeting on orange work zone signs; rumble strips to alert motorists to road conditions; and reduced work zone speed limits with dedicated police enforcement. Other measures that promote safe driving through work zones on highways and bridges include the use of technologies such as electronic highway message signs to give advanced warning of work zones, highway advisory radio frequencies that broadcast work zone information, and real-time construction information at , enabling New Yorkers to pinpoint the location of work zones they may encounter before they travel. The $7.3 million Hosner Mountain Road project will eliminate the Taconic State Parkway (TSP) grade crossing. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and reduce the accident rate at the TSP/Hosner Mountain Road crossing. The project, which officially started on January 27, 2006, will permanently remove the existing intersections and replace them with a new bridge that will carry Hosner Mountain Road over the Parkway south of the existing crossing. The project is schedule for completion in the summer of 2007. NYSDOT recommends that motorists observe the following ten safety tips critical for safe driving in highway construction work zones: Expect the unexpected in any work zone along any road, major or minor. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road. Diamond-shaped orange warning signs are posted in advance of road construction projects. Slow down! Be alert! Pay attention to the signs! In addition to other warning signs, a "flagger ahead" warning sign may be posted in the work-zone. When you see this, stay alert and be prepared to obey the flagger's directions. In a work-zone, a flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. Stay calm. Work-zones are not there to inconvenience you; they are necessary to improve the roads for everyone. You may see flashing arrow panels or "lane closed ahead" signs. Merge as soon as possible. Don't zoom right up to the lane closure, then try to barge in; if everyone cooperates, traffic moves more efficiently. Motorists can help maintain traffic flow and posted speeds by moving to the appropriate lane at first notice of an approaching work zone. Slow down when the signs say to. A car traveling 60 M.P.H. travels 88 feet per second. If you're going 60 mph and you pass a sign that states "Road Work 1500 feet," you'll be in that work zone in 17 seconds. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear-end collision, so remember to leave two-seconds of braking distance between you and the car in front of you. The amount of space required to provide two seconds of stopping time will increase the faster you're driving! Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and traffic barriers, trucks, construction equipment and workers. Just like you, highway workers want to return home safely after each day's work. Some work-zones - like line painting, road patching, and mowing- are mobile, moving down the road as the work is finished. Just because you don't see the workers immediately after you see the warning signs doesn't mean they're not out there. Observe posted work zone signs until you see the one that states you've left the work zone. Highway agencies use different ways to inform motorists about the location and duration of major work zones. Often, they will suggest a detour to help you avoid the work zone entirely. Plan ahead and try an alternate route.