Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: August 03, 2006 The Proposed Northern State Parkway And Long Island Expressway (Lie) Interchange Improvements At NY Route 110 Project Open Forum Public Hearing To Be Held Tuesday, August 15th, 2006 (Suffolk County) The future of a 1.7 mile section of one of Long Islands busiest state roadways and two key interchanges on the NY Route 110 corridor will be the subjects of the open forum public hearing being conducted by the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, on Tuesday, August 15, 2006. Residents, businesses, roadway users, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend the open forum meeting regarding the proposed plans to construct a project that improves the safety and operation of NY Route 110 between the LIE south service road and Arrowwood Lane. The information session and public hearing are opportunities for the public to review and provide formal comment on the DOT's proposals to reconstruct this section of NY Route 110 in the Town of Huntington. The August 15th meeting is being held at Sunquam Elementary School, located at 515 Sweet Hollow Road in Melville, between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM, with a formal comment period being conducted between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Preliminary design plans and other related project information will be displayed. In addition, DOT representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposed project with the public, including proposals to construct a new Northern State Parkway Bridge over NY Route 110, widen 1.7 miles of NY Route 110, improve/reconfigure the NY Route 110 Bridge over the LIE, reconfigure key intersections, upgrade drainage, and make other safety and operational improvements. The overall goals of the proposed NSP and LIE Interchange Improvements at NY Route 110 Project are to improve traffic flow, provide a safer roadway for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, and provide updated bridges that meet current engineering design standards to meet contemporary travel needs. The Northern State Parkway Bridge over NY Route 110 was built in 1946. The Route 110 Bridge over the LIE was built in 1960. Travel on NY Route 110 has increased from 34,400 vehicles in 1980 to approximately 47,000 vehicles in 2004 each day. Views concerning the proposed design plans and environmental assessment may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may be recorded privately by a public stenographer during the open forum information session, anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7:00 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT before Friday, August 11th. Any person who requires directions to the meeting or has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should call (631) 952-6654, or mail their comments to: The 110 Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 PIN: 0516.41 This public hearing is part of the DOT's continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the publics input in the development of transportation projects to help ensure that the completed project meets the DOT's engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.