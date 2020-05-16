Contact: Peter Van Keuren, (518) 388-0342 Release Date: September 25, 2006 NYSDOT To Replace Northway Bridges Over D&H Railroad — Bridge located north of Exit 15 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Thomas Werner today announced that a $7.9 million contract has been awarded to James H. Maloy, Inc., of Loudonville in Albany County to replace the bridges carrying Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway, over the D&H Railroad north of Exit 15 in the Town of Wilton in Saratoga County . These bridges were built in 1958 as part of the construction of the Northway. The existing three-span, multi-girder structures will be replaced with single-span, steel multi-girder structures. The concrete approaches to each bridge and existing curbing will be replaced and drainage improvements will be made. The structures currently accommodate approximately 45,000 vehicles on an average day. Currently, 16 trains use the rail line in an average 24-hour period. “We frequently make improvements to the Northway due to its significance in the overall transportation system in the Capital District and in New York State ,” noted Director Werner. “Tourists, commuters, transit systems, freight operators, emergency responders and the general public use the Northway everyday and the road continues to be a direct vehicular link between New York City and Canada .” As part of the slope fills, a layered combination of soil and tire shreds will be used. Approximately 10,000 metric tons of tire shreds will be used, which translate into about one million tires. This project is scheduled to begin in late September 2006 and continue until its anticipated completion in late November 2007. Work will progress using temporary structures to be built within the median area at this location. In order to build these, an acre-wide area in the median will be excavated. Over 3,300 plantings will be planted in the spring and fall seasons of 2007.

