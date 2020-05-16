Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: August 11, 2006 The Proposed NY Route 347 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project Open Forum Public Hearing to Be Held Wednesday, August 23rd, 2006 The future of 15 miles of one of Long Island's busiest roadways will be the subject of the open forum public hearing being conducted by the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, on Wednesday, August 23, 2006. Residents, businesses, roadway users, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend the open forum meeting regarding the proposed plans to construct a project that improves the safety and operation of the NY Route 347 corridor between the Northern State Parkway in Hauppauge and NY Route 25A in Port Jefferson Station. This information session and public hearing are opportunities for the public to review and provide formal comment on the DOT's proposals to reconstruct NY Route 347 in the Towns of Smithtown, Islip, and Brookhaven. The August 23rd meeting is being held at the New York State Office Budilding, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM, with a formal comment period being conducted between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Photo identification is required to enter the building. Preliminary design plans and results of environmental studies will be displayed. In addition, DOT representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposed project with the public, including proposals to add a new travel throughout the length of the project and construct three new bridges to alleviate major "choke points" at Nicolls Road (County Route 97), NY Route 25, and the NY Route 347/454 merge. Proposed project features also includes new asphalt pavement throughout; additional turning lanes; longer turn storage lanes; facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and the physically challenged; landscaping improvements; upgraded traffic signals, signs, pavement markings; drainage improvements; and other measures to improve overall safety and traffic flow. NY Route 347, also known as Nesconset Highway, was constructed in the 1960s. Approximately 48,000 vehicles per day used the facility in 1969. Presently, there are approximately 71,000 vehicles per day using the same roadway. It is anticipated that construction will be broken down into multiple projects to help minimize the economic and social impact on the communities. Depending on the final designs selected, it is anticipated that construction on the project will begin in 2009. The overall goal of the project is to increase the safety and efficiency for the traveling public by reducing crashes and eliminating conflicting and unsafe traffic movements. Views concerning the proposed design plans and the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) may be provided through either oral or written statements at the meeting. Comments may be recorded privately by a public stenographer during the open forum information session, anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7:00 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT before Friday, August 18th. Any person who requires directions to the meeting or has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should call 1-800-449-6361 or mail their comments to: NY Route 347 Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 PIN: 0054.05 This public hearing is part of the DOT's continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the publics input in the development of transportation projects to help ensure that the completed project meets the DOT's engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.