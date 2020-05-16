Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: August 14, 2006 I-88 Highway Reconstruction The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will provide a progress update on the reconstruction of Interstate 88 at the highway construction site in Sidney, Delaware County, on Tuesday, August 15, 2006 at 1p.m. The I-88 project is located on a closed section of the highway between Exit 9 for the Village of Sidney, Delaware County, and Exit 10 for the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County. Entrance to the construction site is restricted but flaggers will be available to direct media to the briefing location. NYSDOT will provide all attendees with hard hats and vests, which must be worn at all times while at the site. Steel-toed or closed-toed sturdy shoes are suggested. Directions to the event: From Binghamton and the west: Take Interstate 88 East to Exit 9 (Sidney). Follow the detour onto N.Y. Route 8 north, then right on N.Y. Route 7 east to Interchange 10 (Unadilla) on I-88. Take the on-ramp onto I-88 West. There will be barrels at the westbound entrance ramp, but flaggers will be stationed at the construction site entrance to direct media vehicles. Enter the westbound lane. The event site will be straight ahead. You may park along the shoulders on I-88. From Albany and the east: Take Interstate 88 West to Exit 10 (Unadilla). You must exit the Interstate. Follow the off-ramp towards Unadilla and turn around at the River Road intersection to return to the interstate via the westbound on-ramp. There will be barrels at the westbound entrance ramp, but flaggers will be stationed at the construction site entrance to direct media vehicles. Enter the westbound lane. The event site will be straight ahead. You may park along the shoulders on I-88.