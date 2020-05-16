Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: August 15, 2006 NYSDOT Announces Progress on I-88 Restoration New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. today announced that the Department has made significant progress in the restoration of Interstate 88 between Exits 9 and 10 in Sidney, Delaware County, where severe flooding caused the highway to wash out on June 28. "State Department of Transportation crews and our emergency contractor have worked 24/7 to get this road reopened since torrential flooding caused a culvert washout," Commissioner Madison said. "With Governor George E. Pataki's support, we are using every available resource to ensure that full safety and mobility are restored on Interstate 88 as soon as possible." NSYDOT officials held a briefing today at the site of the washout, which is expected to be repaired and reopened to traffic by early fall. Emergency structural contractor C.P. Ward of Rochester has been utilized to restore the four-lane highway by installing a new 42-foot culvert, a pipe-like structure. The new culvert is 18 feet high and is being installed along approximately 300 feet of Carrs Creek, which runs underneath Interstate 88. In order to expedite construction, the reinforced concrete culvert is being precast in five-foot sections by L H V Precast, Inc in Kingston, Ulster County. At the reconstruction site, the segments are being lifted into place by a large crane and sealed. The support structure for the culvert, which is made up of more than 300 piles extending up to 50 feet under ground, is nearly finished. The bottom of the culvert will be armored with large stones, which are being put into place. At the same time, a crane last week began setting segments of the arched top of the structure into place. Eventually, extensive soil work will be done to fill in a large area between the culvert and the roadway. An estimated 100,000 cubic feet of soil will be used to fill the 14- to 18-foot space, a volume of soil that would fill the area of a football field about 20 feet high. Crews of contractor employees and NYSDOT inspectors are working around the clock on the project, which is expected to cost up to $15 million. NYSDOT deemed it faster and more efficient to permanently repair the highway rather than design and construct a temporary structure that would later require a permanent replacement. Widespread flooding occurred after rainfall amounts in the Binghamton area exceeded historical records on June 26, 27 and 28, totaling more than 7.5 inches of rain during the three-day period. Flood waters pummeled the transportation system, leading to the closure of more than 100 roads and bridges throughout the State. Only six segments of roads and bridges remain closed. Engineers have inspected all culverts in the area affected by the flooding to ensure their integrity.

