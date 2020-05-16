Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: October 04, 2006 NY Route 25 Emergency Repair near Lie Exit 72 in Riverhead Completed Road Collapse Averted and Future Erosion Potential Eliminated The emergency roadway repair on the heavily traveled eastbound NY Route 25 in the vicinity of the last exit of the Long Island Expressway (LIE/I-495) in Riverhead has been completed and the roadway is now safely open to all traffic. On Thursday, September 28th, as part of the routine daily State roadway patrol, NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) workers discovered a large crevice across the concrete eastbound travel lane of NY Route 25 and a two inch drop of the road pavement. Further inspection revealed the hazardous condition was caused by the collapse of an old block road drainage basin. To avoid a potentially serious accident, NYSDOT workers immediately closed the eastbound lane to all motorists and detoured traffic out of harm’s way. The suspected cause of the collapsed storm water runoff catch basin, which was built in 1969, is the eight inches of rain several days prior which eroded the sub grade under the pavement. Motorists were warned in advance of the detour with electronic variable message signs brought to the scene.The following day, NYSDOT workers and the emergency contractor began repairing the basin and pavement, working round-the-clock until the eroded basin was reconstructed, the pavement adequately supported, and the pavement replaced to current engineering standards. As a precaution, all the old storm water runoff catch basins in the area are being thoroughly investigated and repaired if necessary.