Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: October 10, 2006 Interstate 86 Designation Please join New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Jack Williams, State Senator Thomas W. Libous and Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch on Wednesday, October 11th, for a news conference to formally present the federal designation of Interstate 86 between exit 75 (Kirkwood) and exit 79 (Windsor). The completion of this 9.9 mile portion of the highway marks the halfway point of the upgrade of Route 17 to federal interstate standards. Where: Region 9 DOT Maintenance Sub-Headquarter in Windsor (610 Old Route 17) When: Wednesday, October 11, 2006 Time: 3:00 PM Directions: From Binghamton: Take Interstate 81 to Interstate 81/State Route 17 eastbound. Stay on State Route 17 eastbound for approximately 6.7 miles. Take Exit 78 (Dunbar Rd/Occanum). Turn right onto Old NY 17. Travel approximately 2.3 miles. Region 9 DOT Maintenance Sub-Headquarter is on the right-hand side. Parking: On-site

