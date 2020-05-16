Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: November 17, 2006 NYSDOT Opens Three Lanes Of Interstate 88 To Traffic Other State Highways in Southern Tier Reopen Following Yesterday’s Flooding New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. today announced the reopening of three lanes of Interstate 88 only one day after heavy rains caused an early evening mudslide, shutting down all four lanes of the highway. A local detour had been established for the affected portion of Interstate 88 from Exit 1 in Binghamton to Exit 3 in Port Crane, Broome County. “Restoring safety and mobility to the transportation system in the City of Binghamton and throughout Delaware and Broome counties has been a top priority for the New York State Department of Transportation,” Commissioner Madison said. “Crews were able to open Interstate 88 to traffic within 24 hours of the mudslide and will continue to work diligently to clear storm debris and repair damage in order to fully reopen this important thoroughfare to motorists.” A rain storm on Thursday, November 16 caused several State and local roads to flood and resulted in mudslides on Interstate 88 and State Route 17. Approximately 200 feet of Interstate 88 was covered with storm debris after a slope along the highway became saturated with rain water and collapsed, covering all four driving lanes with mud and debris. By late this afternoon, one eastbound and both westbound lanes were cleared and reopened to traffic. The second eastbound lane will remain closed until slope repairs can be completed. NYSDOT geotechnical crews will continue to evaluate soil on the slope to ensure its stability. Additional repairs will be completed in the spring of 2007. NYSDOT crews worked through the night to stabilize the region, assess storm damage and establish detours. NYSDOT crews also have reopened State Route 17 between Exits 71 and 72 in Binghamton, State Route 79 between State Route 12 and County Route 133 in Broome County, U.S. Route 11 from Binghamton to Route 7 in Broome County, and State Route 10 in the Village of Delhi, Delaware County. All of those highways had been partially closed over night. Approximately 350 NYSDOT employees responded to the mudslide with more than 100 pieces of specialized equipment from the immediate Binghamton area and as far away as Albany and Buffalo.