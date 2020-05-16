Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: October 11, 2006 State Route 17 Becomes Interstate 86 From Kirkwood (Exit 75) To Windsor (Exit 79) (Broome County) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Jack Williams, Congressman Maurice Hinchey, State Senator Thomas Libous and State Assemblyman Clifford Crouch officially unveiled the newest stretch of State Route 17 to receive federal designation as Interstate 86. The designation of this 9.9 mile portion of State Route 17 between Exit 75 in the Town of Kirkwood, and Exit 79 in the Village of Windsor, Broome County, as Interstate 86 means that more than half of Route 17 has been upgraded to federal interstate standards. Department of Transportation Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. said, “This designation marks another significant milestone in the development of Interstate 86. By progressing this work, the people who travel through New York’s Southern Tier will enjoy a safer, more efficient and reliable trip." “As the co-author of the legislation to upgrade NYS Route 17 to Interstate 86, I am very pleased that we’ve reached this momentous occasion and that we continue to literally pave the way for substantial economic growth in the Southern Tier, the Catskills, and the lower Hudson Valley,” Congressman Maurice Hinchey (D-NY) said. Each new I-86 sign symbolizes the dawning of a new era for our region and the entire state that will bring many new opportunities for business, industry, and tourism.” “I want to applaud Jack Williams and the team at Region 9 for their hard work and commitment to this designation,” said Senator Libous. This designation will make our roads more efficient and safer for our families to travel on, and it’s another example of how we’re making critical investments in our community’s transportation infrastructure,” added Senator Libous. “It is great to see another section of New York State Route 17 being designated as Interstate 86,” State Assemblyman Clifford Crouch said. “We are steadily bringing to fruition the dream of interstate traffic to enhance commerce in the Southern Tier.” “The improvement made to State Route 17 to make the road Interstate compliant is quite an achievement,” Regional Director Jack Williams said. “As work continues to convert all of State Route 17 to Federal Highway Administration Interstate 86 specifications, the public will notice and benefit from the structural improvements and safety enhancements.” The federal designation has been approved as a result of approximately $30 million in improvements to the 9.9 mile Kirkwood-Windsor section of Route 17, which included the removal of at-grade intersections to provide full control of highway access and smoother traffic flow, the replacement of guide rail, installation of right-of-way fencing and signing, and the reconstruction of interchange ramps. With the latest addition of this 9.9 mile segment, the conversion of Route 17 into Interstate 86 is more than halfway completed, with 195 miles designated and 186 miles remaining.