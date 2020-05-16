Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: October 16, 2006 Media Advisory (Historic Brooklyn Bridge) Beginning Monday, October 16, 2006 for a period of 3 weeks, the NYSDOT will be conducting a condition inspection of the historic Brooklyn Bridge masonry Towers. This is part of the Department’s on-going effort to inspect every bridge on a two-year cycle. NOTE: The inspection will be conducted by means of rappelling down on all the faces of the Bridge towers from the tower tops. Motorists and pedestrians should not be concerned about suspicious activity on the Bridge. Work will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Rappelling will not take place during inclement weather. This is the first time this method will be used to completely inspect the towers. Areas that cannot be assessed by this method will be reached by installing a modular scaffolding system. Approximately five NYSDOT consultants may be rappelling down the side of the Bridge at one time. The Department has retained the services of the Consulting Engineering Team of B & H Engineering, in association with DMJM Harris to perform this inspection. Questions regarding the operation can be answered by calling NYSDOT at 718-482-4526.

