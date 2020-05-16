Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: December 11, 2006 Hosner Mountain Rd. Bridge To Open December 12 (Dutchess County) Median and at-grade crossing will be permanently closed The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will open the new Hosner Mountain Road Bridge at 7 a.m. on December 12, eliminating an at-grade crossing while allowing travelers to safely traverse over the Taconic State Parkway (TSP). The northbound at-grade crossing will be closed at the same time; however the southbound direction will remain open until 9:30 a.m. to accommodate the morning rush hour traffic. "We are pleased to be able to open this bridge and eliminate another intersection with the Parkway in an effort to improve safety in the area," said NYSDOT Regional Director Robert Dennison. "The project has gone well and is both on budget and ahead of schedule. I am proud of the designers, contractor, and construction staff who have done a great job on this project." All traffic that formerly used the TSP/Hosner Mountain Road at-grade intersection must now use the Route 52/TSP interchange, located 0.8 miles north of the former TSP/Hosner Mountain Road intersection. The $7.3 million project began in February of this year and was constructed by ECCO III Enterprises, Inc. from Yonkers, New York. The project was completed nearly four and a half months ahead of schedule and is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing effort to eliminate median crossings on the TSP in order to make the Parkway safer. The crossing elimination program began in 2001 and nearly 16 such locations have been removed since then at a total cost of approximately $13.9 million.

