Contact: Office of Media Relations, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: December 14, 2006 Northway Emergency Call Box Replacement System Complete Governor George E. Pataki, along with the New York State Police and the Department of Transportation today announced the completion of the replacement of emergency call boxes along Interstate 87, northbound and southbound, between Exits 26 and 35. Wells Communications of Plattsburgh, New York worked with the New York State Police to install the system. “These call boxes will help to further protect New Yorkers, visitors, and tourists traveling through the North Country,” Governor Pataki said. “The ability to communicate with the authorities, especially in an emergency, ensures a more efficient, reliable response.” New York State Police Superintendent Wayne E. Bennett said, “Thanks to the combined efforts of the State Police, Department of Transportation, and Wells Communications, call box service along the Northway, Exits 26 to 35, in Warren, Essex and Clinton counties has been restored. Replacing the older, non-functional system with a two-way radio communication system will reassure motorists that public safety is one of the State Police’s highest priorities.” Department of Transportation Commissioner Thomas J. Madison Jr. said, “Call boxes along the Adirondack Northway are helping to ensure that travelers can get the assistance they need if emergencies occur, making I-87 even more safe and reliable. As a result of Governor Pataki's support, transportation all across New York State is smarter, more efficient and more customer friendly.” Senator Betty Little said, “With winter at our doorstep, it is good to know the Northway’s new emergency phone system is operational. I am thankful to the New York State Police for their persistent efforts to restore this service. While the emergency phones provide peace of mind for the short-term, I look forward to continued work on plans to improve cell service throughout this corridor.” Assemblywoman Teresa Sayward said, “After several years of hard work, it is rewarding to know that this communications project will bring more security to residents and visitors who travel the Adirondack Northway. Now we must continue to bring today’s technology to all portions of the region in order to ensure adequate emergency services, economic opportunity and educational parity with the rest of New York State.” The new, fully functional call boxes utilize a UHF two-way radio network to connect a motorist at a call box to a Communication Specialist at a State Police dispatch center. The call boxes are A.D.A. compliant and each call box contains operating instructions in English, French and Spanish. The project began on August 28, 2006 and was installed and tested in three phases. The call boxes are located approximately every 2 miles along the northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway between Exits 26 and 35. The radios replace the older, non-functional emergency call boxes. ###