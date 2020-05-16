Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: December 14, 2006 Washington Street Lift Bridge To Reopen to Traffic Saturday -Monroe County Erie Canal Bridge in Adams Basin To Open After Major Structural Repairs New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley and New York State Canal Corporation Director Carmella R. Mantello today announced the Washington Street Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal in the Hamlet of Adams Basin in the Town of Ogden, Monroe County, will be opened to two-way traffic on Saturday, December 16, 2006, with no height or weight restrictions. One sidewalk will also be open for pedestrians. Canal Corporation Director Mantello said, "The re-opening of the historic Washington Street lift bridge is welcome news for the local community as well as visitors to the canal. For the first time in more than 4 years, we look forward to the lift bridge being open to traffic during the navigation season next summer which will help improve public access and welcome people to the historic hamlet of Adams Basin. The Canal Corporation was pleased to be a partner with the Department of Transportation and local officials in this important project that restores a piece of canal and local history." "The Department made every effort to minimize travel impacts by encouraging the contractor to open the bridge to traffic by mid-December," NYSDOT Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley said. "This project was given a top priority." The Washington Street Lift Bridge, built in 1912, has been under construction since November 2005. It was out of service in the summer months (during the navigation season) since May 2002. Deteriorated structural steel on the truss portion of the bridge was replaced this past year and a new bridge deck system was installed. Concrete elements of the bridge’s sub-structure were removed and replaced. The control tower also was rehabilitated. "I know that local residents have had headaches for a long time dealing with this bridge closure," Senator George Maziarz said. "But important structural work needed to be done for everyone's safety, and now we can happily proclaim that the bridge is reopening to traffic, just in time for the holidays. I commend the community's patience in seeing this project through." "I am happy to see this project reach this important milestone," Assemblyman Bill Reilich said. "This crossing point is critically important to the businesses and residents in the community and will help to ease the traffic flow in the area." Although the bridge will be open to traffic, additional work on the project will continue in the spring. The lifting machinery and electrical system will be installed in 2007. In addition, crews will finish painting, pouring sidewalks, paving the approaches and miscellaneous tasks. The bridge is slated for completion by June 2007. The bridge will be closed on a temporary basis next year. The second bridge under construction in this contract is the Ingersoll Street Lift Bridge in the Village of Albion, Orleans County. It consists of similar work to that done on Washington Street, including replacement of the floor system, concrete repair, and replacement of electrical and mechanical elements of the lifting system. Work on the structural steel will be progressed this winter. The Ingersoll Street Lift Bridge is slated to be complete and open to traffic in June 2007. The posted detour directs motorists to use Main Street in Albion. #####

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.