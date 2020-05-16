Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 20, 2007 Bridge Work To Commence On NY Route 9, Town Of Hyde Park (Dutchess County) Project A Cooperative Effort Of NYSDOT And National Park Service The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will begin work on the Crum Elbow Creek Bridge (NY Route 9) in the Town of Hyde Park, beginning the week of March 19. A $6.5 million bridge rehabilitation contract has been awarded to Sunup Enterprises, a Wappingers Falls-based construction firm, using federal funding secured by the New York Congressional Delegation. Because this project is adjacent to the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site, the work is being done in cooperation with the National Park Service. This interagency collaboration allows important projects initiated by both agencies to be undertaken simultaneously, resulting in a savings of both construction time and public funds. While the bridge and roadway are administered by NYSDOT, the historic stone/masonry wall on the west side of NY Route 9 between the roadway and the Vanderbilt Mansion site is the responsibility of the National Park Service. This wall will be temporarily dismantled to facilitate the bridge work and a new wall will be rebuilt incorporating the original stones once that work is completed in order to preserve the integrity of this historic site. NYSDOT anticipates that this work, to be conducted during off-peak hours, will be completed in the summer of 2008. Although the project will involve no detours and NY Route 9 will have at least one lane open in each direction, travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel, and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses.

