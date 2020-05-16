Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 03, 2007 Sunrise Highway (NY Route 27) Safety Improvement Construction to Begin NYSDOT Project in Massapequa Aims to Improve Traffic flow and Reduce Accidents New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced the start of construction on the $6.8 million Sunrise Highway (NY Route 27) Massapequa Safety and Mobility Improvement Project in the town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County. "This project will benefit the 50,000 motorists who travel on this busy roadway each day by making roadway safety improvements that better accommodate the area’s continued development," Chakraborti said. "We are pleased that the project was advanced in cooperation with state officials, the Town of Oyster Bay, local residents, and business owners." To address the high traffic volumes, numerous driveways, closely spaced traffic signals, and heavy left-turn movements, the project includes repairing and resurfacing the roadway pavement; upgrading traffic signals; making access modifications; providing extra vehicle storage for turning movements; installing new signs and pavement markings; making storm water runoff drainage improvements, and installing or repairing sidewalks, curbs and driveways. Throughout construction, NYSDOT is striving to minimize the impact on motorists and the local community by performing paving operations at night, and keeping travel lanes open during the day between Unqua Road and Old Sunrise Highway, as well as during the holiday shopping season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. "Protecting the safety of residents who regularly drive through this area is of critical importance. These renovations are necessary to improve conditions for drivers who travel along this busy roadway, and once the DOTcompletes this project, we will have a safer and more improved Sunrise Highway," said New York State Senator Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. "New York State works hard to produce for our residents. While on-time budgets and fighting for more school-aid are very high priorities which make for the headlines you read most about coming from Albany, sometimes keeping our infrastructure and roadways in top shape is an example of attention to where rubber meets the road," said New York State Assemblyman Joseph S. Saladino. "As a resident of the Massapequa community who travels in this area every day, I am well aware of the need for significant traffic alleviation measures on Sunrise Highway. I appreciate the efforts of the State to improve the conditions of this road and am confident that the ultimate outcome will greatly benefit the residents that travel this area," said Oyster Bay Town Supervisory John Venditto. Specific renovations include: realigning the Sunrise Highway/Old Sunrise Highway intersection; adding an auxiliary travel lane on westbound Sunrise Highway near Unqua Rd./Park Lane ; extending vehicular storage for left turns at several intersections; installing a raised separator on westbound NY Route 27 between Unqua Rd. and the Sunrise Mall western entrance; reconfiguring access to "Philip’s Plaza" by creating a new right turn lane on Sunrise Highway westbound at Broadway Avenue near the Massapequa LIRR station; installing upgraded traffic signals at 11 intersections; and resurfacing Sunrise Highway from Cartwright Boulevard to Louden Avenue. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver’s license. Construction is being performed by InterCounty Paving Associations, LLC, of Hackettstown, New Jersey and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2008.

