Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 03, 2007 Media Advisory New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn will be joined Wednesday, April 4, 2007, at 10:30 a.m. in Latham by Federal Highway Administration Division Administrator Robert Arnold, State Police Major David Salmon, New York State Thruway Executive Director Michael Fleischer, State Bridge Authority Executive Director George C. Sinnott, Associated General Contractors President and Chief Operating Officer A.J. Castelbuono, and NYSDOT Region 1 Acting Director Joseph DiFabio to announce a new initiative to publicize the importance of work zone safety. The event will be held at the NYSDOT Subresidency on State Route 155 in Latham. April 2 – 6 is National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. DIRECTIONS: From the north: Take I-87 southbound to Exit 5. Turn left onto Route 155 and the facility is on the left about 300 yards. From the south: Take I-87 northbound to Exit 5. Turn right onto Route 155 and the facility is immediately on the right.