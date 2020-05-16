Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 26, 2007 Media Advisory National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week will be observed April 2 – 6, 2007. In recognition of this, New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Robert A. Dennison will be joined by State Police Zone Commander Steven Nevins and a representative from the Construction Industry Council of the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at a press conference on the site of a NYSDOT highway maintenance project in Orange County to promote safe driving in work zones. In addition to comments from these officials, the event will provide photo/video opportunities and informational handouts. The event will take place in the Town of Highland Falls, Orange County, on the overpass carrying Stony Lonesome Road across Route 9W (this is the access road to the main gate of the West Point Military Academy), approximately 5 miles north of the Bear Mtn. Bridge Traffic Circle. Directions: From Newburgh and points north: Take Route 9W southbound approximately 11 miles. Pass the exit for Routes 293/218 and take the next exit (West Point). The event will be held on the exit ramp overpass (eastbound), also known as Stony Lonesome Road. From Rockland County and points south: Take Route 9W northbound approximately 6 miles past the Bear Mtn. Bridge Traffic Circle to the exit for Routes 293/218. Turn around there and get back on 9W heading south to the next exit (West Point). The event will be held on the exit ramp overpass (eastbound), also known as Stony Lonesome Road.

