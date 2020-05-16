Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: April 05, 2007 NYSDOT Highlights Work Zone Safety - Rochester National Week Urges Caution Traveling Through Maintenance and Construction Zones New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today urged motorists to slow down and drive carefully through highway maintenance and construction zones, kicking off the start of the spring highway work season in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week. “Reducing speed and increasing alertness while driving through highway maintenance and construction work zones is essential to the safety of highway workers, motorists and their passengers,” Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley said. “Following the rules of the road throughout the warm-weather driving season will help ensure that our work zones stay safe, enabling travelers and highway workers to return home to their loved ones at the end of the day.” Designated by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), National Work Zone Awareness Week is designed to increase driver awareness and decrease the number of vehicular intrusions into work zones, incidents that can cause injuries and fatalities. In 2006, there were 96 motor vehicle intrusions into NYSDOT construction and maintenance work zones across the state, resulting in 139 injuries and seven fatalities. New York State Police Zone Commander Michael Cerretto said, “The New York State Police is committed to improving highway safety through increased presence and strict enforcement of any observed violations. As the construction season begins, we remind motorists to obey posted speed limits, stay in designated lanes, and be attentive of workers and equipment in highway work zones. The safety and welfare of construction staff and highway workers is vital as they continue to improve our state’s roadways.” “Whenever you approach a construction work zone, motorists need to stay alert,” Chris Ramsey, President of the local Associated General Contractors said. “Special attention must be paid to all signs and speed limits. Remember, the life you may save could be a family member, friend, neighbor or your own.” NYSDOT is continually working to improve safety and best practices within work zones. Safety measures include conducting highway work at off-peak hours when traffic is at a minimum and reducing speed limits in work zones. Others include modern flagging operations and the use of concrete median barriers, bright orange cones and barrels to separate traffic from work space; highly reflective sheeting on orange work zone signs; and rumble strips to alert motorists to road conditions. Technology also is used to enable motorists to avoid work zones by taking alternate routes, including electronic highway message signs that give advanced warning of work zones, highway advisory radio frequencies that broadcast work zone information, and www.travelinfony.com that provides real-time construction information. In addition, the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005 promotes safety in New York ’s highway work zones and increases penalties for those convicted of speeding within them. The law was designed to enhance driver education, increase the accountability of drivers, and create more sensible work zones in which to travel. Key provisions of the law provide for greater police presence in work zones to enforce posted speed reductions, increased deployment of radar speed display signs in work zones to provide visible reminders of motorist speed, and the imposition of a 60-day driver’s license suspension for people convicted of two or more work zone speeding violations, in addition to the double minimum fine for speeding in work zones that had long been on the books. NYSDOT recommends that motorists observe the following ten safety tips critical for safe driving in highway construction work zones: 1. Expect the unexpected in any work zone along any road, major or minor. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road. 2. Diamond-shaped orange warning signs are posted in advance of road construction projects. Slow down! Be alert! Pay attention to the signs! 3. In addition to other warning signs, a "flagger ahead" warning sign may be posted in the work-zone. When you see this, stay alert and be prepared to obey the flagger's directions. In a work-zone, a flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. 4. Stay calm. Work-zones aren't there to inconvenience you; They are necessary to improve the roads for everyone. 5. You may see flashing arrow panels or "lane closed ahead" signs. Merge as soon as possible. Don't zoom right up to the lane closure, then try to barge in; If everyone cooperates, traffic moves more efficiently. Motorists can help maintain traffic flow and posted speeds by moving to the appropriate lane at first notice of an approaching work zone. 6. Slow down when the signs say to. A car traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second. If you are going 60 mph and you pass a sign that states "Road Work 1500 feet," you will be in that work zone in 17 seconds. 7. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear-end collision, so remember to leave two-seconds of braking distance between you and the car in front of you. The amount of space required to provide two seconds of stopping time will increase the faster you're driving! 8. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and traffic barriers, trucks, construction equipment and workers. Just like you, highway workers want to return home safely after each day's work. 9. Some work-zones -- such as for line painting, road patching, and mowing -- are mobile, moving down the road as the work is finished. Just because you do not see the workers immediately after you see the warning signs, does not mean they are not out there. Observe posted work zone signs until you see the one that states you've left the work zone. 10. Highway agencies use different ways to inform motorists about the location and duration of major work zones. Often, they will suggest a detour to help you avoid the work zone entirely. Plan ahead and try an alternate route.

