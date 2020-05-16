Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: May 08, 2007 Media Advisory: Targeted Enforcement Event (Orange County) The New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Police will announce a joint effort to encourage safe driving on New York’s highways through a public information effort and targeted enforcement. A kick-off event will be held to notify the public about the campaign and the targeted enforcement areas. WHO: State Department of Transportation & NYS Police WHAT: Targeted Enforcement Safety Campaign WHERE: Troop F State Police Barracks – 369 Ninninger Road, Monroe, Orange County, NY WHEN: Friday, May 11, 2007 at 2 p.m. Directions to the State Police Barracks in Monroe: From Route 17 West: Take exit 131. Proceed straight onto Ninninger Road, across from the exit ramp. The facility is located at the north/west end of Ninninger Road, at the intersection with County Route 105. From Route 17 East: Take exit 131. Turn left onto Route 32, cross over Route 17, turn left onto Ninninger Road. Proceed straight onto Ninninger Road. The facility is located at the north/west end of Ninninger Road, at the intersection with County Route 105.

