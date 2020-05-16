Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: May 09, 2007 State Announces Transit Assistance For Adirondack Trailways Funds Will Enable Reinstatement of Service to Tannersville and Haines Falls New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by State Senator James L. Seward and Assemblyman Peter Lopez in announcing $265,000 in additional annual operating assistance for Adirondack/Pine Hill Trailways to reinstate commuter bus service to the Village of Tannersville and the Hamlet of Haines Falls, Greene County, effective May 24, 2007. "Maintaining transit service is crucial to the mobility and quality of life for residents and visitors in rural Greene County," Acting Commissioner Glynn said. "The Department of Transportation is committed to working with communities and private carriers to continue to meet public transportation needs throughout New York State." State Senator Seward said, "I got involved in this issue last year at the request of then Tannersville Mayor Gina Legari and other local officials who were concerned about Trailways terminating local service to these key mountaintop towns. My staff and I attended numerous meetings to help develop a plan that would meet the needs of our constituents. Many people in Greene County rely on the services of Trailways, both for personal transportation and in support of our local tourist industry." Assemblyman Peter Lopez said, "It was vital to the area’s economy that we reach this agreement. This solution offers the best of both worlds: restoration of service to the mountaintop along with continued service in Cairo." Adirondack Trailways discontinued service to Tannersville and Haines Falls in 2006 due to low annual ridership. After an outpouring of concern from local residents and elected officials, NYSDOT helped facilitate a resumption of bus service, ensuring one round trip each day to these mountaintop municipalities, as well as one additional round trip daily from May 24 through Labor Day, September 3. Bus service will take passengers from Haines Falls to the City of Kingston, Ulster County, with stops in Tannersville; the Town of Hunter, Greene County; the Hamlet of Phoenicia, Ulster County; and the Town of Woodstock, Ulster County. Connections to New York City and other destinations can be made at Kingston. NYSDOT will provide $265,000 in operating assistance to Adirondack Trailways to support the new service. The funding includes approximately $115,000 in Statewide Mass Transit Operating Assistance, a dedicated fund that supplies assistance to private and public transit operators around the State. An additional $150,000 is being provided through the Federal Section 5311F Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program, which is administered by NYSDOT on behalf of the Federal Transit Administration to provide assistance for rural intercity bus services. NYSDOT will evaluate the route’s ridership during the next year to determine the effectiveness of the funding. The $265,000 in supplementary funding will bring total State and federal funding for Adirondack Trailways for the 2007-2008 State fiscal year to nearly $4.7 million.

