Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: May 09, 2007 NYSDOT Begins Highway Reconstruction on NYS Route 78 $28.4 Million Project Will Widen Transit Road Corridor New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor today announced that a $28.4 million project has been awarded to DiPizio Construction Company, Inc., located in the Town of Cheektowaga, Erie County, to reconstruct 1.1 miles of New York State Route 78, Transit Road, from Aero Drive to Main Street in the Towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence and Lancaster, Erie County. “Under Governor Spitzer’s leadership, NYSDOT is committed to improving the roadways throughout New York State,” Regional Director Taylor said. “The reconstruction of Transit Road will increase the roadway capacity and safety for motorists while reducing travel delay on this important north-south corridor.” The project will provide capacity improvements including three travel lanes in each direction on Transit Road, a curbed median and dedicated turn lanes at signalized intersections. When complete, this fully reconstructed pavement will match the roadway section of Transit Road north of Main Street. Several commercial driveways will be consolidated and reconstructed to provide more efficient access to the existing commercial properties located on Transit Road. The Freeman Road intersection with Transit Road will be relocated north, forming a new, four legged signalized intersection. The new intersection will improve sight distance and provide access to several new businesses located on Transit Road. Freeman Road, east of Transit Road will include a roundabout intersection. Wehrle Drive will be reconstructed from Harding Road to 1,280 feet east of Transit Road to include two travel lanes in each direction. Access to McKinley Avenue and Harding Road south of Wehrle Drive will be provided by extending McKinley Avenue to Stiles Court, then connecting to the Freeman Road extension. North of Wehrle Drive, McKinley Avenue and Harding Road motorists will use an improved Garfield Road signalized intersection with Transit Road. Harding Road and McKinley Drive will be interconnected by service roads and will not be accessible via Wehrle Drive. Construction work has begun and will continue over three constructions seasons, with project completion in December 2009. Impact to motorists on Transit Road is expected to be minimal this year as traffic will continue to use the existing travel lanes. Motorists on Freeman Road, McKinley Avenue, Harding Road, Stiles Court, Garfield Road and Lyndhurst Road can expect changes in travel patterns during the construction of access roads. Once the access roads are constructed, access from Harding Road and McKinley Avenue to Wehrle Drive will be closed permanently. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

