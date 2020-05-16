NYSDOT To Host Open Forum Public Meeting For the Proposed NY Route 112 Safety and Mobility Improvment Project Thursday, April 19, 2007

On Thursday, April 19, 2007, the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, is conducting an open forum public hearing meeting for the proposed NY Route 112 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project in the Town of Brookhaven. Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this information session to review plans and provide input on this proposed roadway improvement project.

The purpose of the public hearing and information session is to provide an opportunity for the public to review and provide formal comment on DOT’s proposed road improvement plans for NY Route 112 between the Long Island Expressway (LIE) and NY Route 25. The April 19, 2007 meeting is being held at Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Drive, Farmingdale, NY 11738 between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm the formal public hearing session will begin at 7:00 pm.

Preliminary design plans and other related project information will be available for review. In addition DOT engineers and representatives will be present to answer questions and discuss project issues with the public including planning, engineering, environmental, traffic, and property right of way aspects of the project.

The overall goal of the NY Route 112 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project is to provide a safer, more appealing roadway for motorists, businesses, pedestrians, bicyclists and local residents. To accomplish this goal, the proposed project includes installing two through lanes in each direction, two-way center left turn lanes where appropriate, shoulders on both sides of the roadway, pavement repairs and new asphalt pavement, upgraded traffic signals, signs, pavement markings, drainage improvements, and other measures to improve the overall safety and traffic flow. Most of this roadway was constructed in 1937 and in the past twenty years, traffic has grown from 17,000 vehicles per day using this section of NY Route 112 to approximately 26,000 per day using the same roadway.

A public hearing scoping meeting for this project was held in January 2003 and input from the community was incorporated wherever feasible. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2009. During construction, it is intended to keep one travel lane open in each direction at all times. Additional lane closures will not be permitted during peak travel times. Access to businesses along the project route will be maintained.

Views concerning the proposed design plans and environmental assessment may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session, anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7:00 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session.

The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT before Friday, April 13 at (631) 952- 6654.

Any person who has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should mail their comments to:

The NY Route 112 Project Team

NYS Department of Transportation

Region 10 Long Island

250 Veterans Memorial Highway

Hauppauge, New York 11788

Project Identification Number: 0016.20.123

This public hearing is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.