Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 04, 2007 State, Federal And Industry Officials Highlight Highway Safety National Week Urges Caution Traveling Through Maintenance and Construction Zones New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn was joined today by officials from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the New York State Police, the New York State Thruway Authority, the New York State Bridge Authority, and the New York State Chapter of Associated General Contractors of America in urging motorists to slow down and drive carefully through highway maintenance and construction zones, kicking off the start of the spring highway work season in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 2 through April 6. Commissioner Glynn also announced that a series of five powerful public service announcements will begin airing within the next week across the state, highlighting how the May 2005 death of a Binghamton highway worker in a work zone crash affected his family. Wayne Bonsell, a 39-year-old husband and father, was one of three paving company workers killed that day. "Slowing down and paying attention driving through highway maintenance and construction work zones can help prevent tragedy and protect the safety of highway workers, motorists and their passengers," Commissioner Glynn said. "Following the rules of the road throughout the warm-weather driving season will keep our work zones safe and allow all of us to go home to our loved ones at the end of the day." Designated by the FHWA, National Work Zone Awareness Week is designed to increase driver awareness and decrease the number of vehicular intrusions into work zones, incidents that can cause injuries and fatalities. In 2006, there were 96 motor vehicle intrusions into NYSDOT construction and maintenance work zones, resulting in 139 injuries and seven fatalities. The 30-second television spots announced today were produced by NYSDOT and are being sponsored by the FHWA, the State Thruway Authority, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State Broadcasters Association. They will run on television in April and May, and again during the summer. The State Thruway Authority also is going to broadcast the spots at rest areas. "As the warm weather of spring returns, orange signs, vests and cones are in full bloom across America's highways," said Robert Arnold, division administrator for the New York Division of the Federal Highway Administration. "With the kick-off of National Work Zone Awareness Week, FHWA wants to heighten the consciousness of the traveling public and ask drivers to slow down and be more careful." Division Administrator Arnold said that in 2005, 1,074 people died in highway work zones across the country, roughly one fatality every eight hours. Drivers and passengers are four times more likely to be injured or killed in a highway work zone than the workers themselves, according to FHWA data. Acting State Police Superintendent Preston L. Felton said, "As the construction season begins, we remind motorists to obey posted speed limits, stay in designated lanes, and be attentive of workers and equipment in highway work zones. The safety and welfare of construction staff and highway workers is vital as they continue to improve our state's roadways. The New York State Police is committed to improving highway safety through increased presence and strict enforcement of any observed violations." State Thruway Authority Executive Director Michael R. Fleischer said, "In 2007, there will be approximately 50 active construction projects across the Thruway system, and the Authority's number one priority is safety. In 2006, in cooperation with State Police Troop T, over 7,000 tickets were issued during work zone enforcements along the Thruway, including a ticket issued to a motorist for traveling 93 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour work zone." "These statistics are staggering; the Authority continues to urge motorists to drive safely and responsibly to avoid any unnecessary and unfortunate accidents," Fleischer added. "These men and women are working to improve the highway for all motorists, and it is critical that drivers obey the posted speed limits when passing through construction zones." New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director George C. Sinnott said, "You would not purposely harm a child, neighbor or friend if your life depended on it. Be the responsible driver you want others to be. It’s simple; Slow down and keep yourself and others out of harm’s way." A.J. Castelbuono, president and chief executive officer of the New York Chapter of the Associated General Contractors, said, "I urge the traveling public to remember that the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, which suspends a driver’s license after two work zone speeding convictions, was passed just weeks after three highway construction workers lost their lives when a speeding tour bus crossed into their job site. The hard-working men and women of our industry deserve to go home safely every night, and so do the motorists. So, please slow down, obey speed limit signs and pay attention to what’s going on around you." NYSDOT is continually working to improve safety and best practices within work zones. The State budget approved last weekend provides for enhanced dedicated State Police enforcement in highway work zones across New York and $7.9 million in work zone safety funding for program staff, radar speed display signs, truck-mounted impact attenuators, incident management trailers, and movable barrier systems. In January, NYSDOT partnered with the State Department of Motor Vehicles to include work zone safety tips in 10 million driver license and registration renewal mailings throughout the next two years. In addition, NYSDOT’s State Fair display will once again feature work zone safety. Safety measures within work zones include reducing speed limits in work zones and conducting highway work at off-peak hours when traffic is at a minimum. Others include modern flagging operations and the use of concrete median barriers, bright orange cones and barrels to separate traffic from work space, highly reflective sheeting on orange work zone signs, and rumble strips to alert motorists to road conditions. Technology also is used to enable motorists to avoid work zones by taking alternate routes, including electronic highway message signs, which give advanced warning of work zones; highway advisory radio frequencies, which broadcast work zone information; and www.travelinfony.com , which provides real-time construction information. In addition, the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005 promotes safety in New York’s highway work zones and increases penalties for those convicted of speeding within them. The law was designed to enhance driver education, increase the accountability of drivers, and create more sensible work zones in which to travel. Key provisions of the law provide for greater police presence in work zones to enforce posted speed reductions, increased deployment of radar speed display signs in work zones to provide visible reminders of motorist speed, and the imposition of a 60-day driver’s license suspension for people convicted of two or more work zone speeding violations, in addition to the double minimum fine for speeding in work zones that had long been on the books. NYSDOT recommends that motorists observe the following ten safety tips critical for safe driving in highway construction work zones: 1. Expect the unexpected in any work zone along any road, major or minor. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road. 2. Diamond-shaped orange warning signs are posted in advance of road construction projects. Slow down! Be alert! Pay attention to the signs! 3. In addition to other warning signs, a "flagger ahead" warning sign may be posted in the work-zone. When you see this, stay alert and be prepared to obey the flagger's directions. In a work- zone, a flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. 4. Stay calm. Work-zones aren't there to inconvenience you; They are necessary to improve the roads for everyone. 5. You may see flashing arrow panels or "lane closed ahead" signs. Merge as soon as possible. Don't zoom right up to the lane closure, then try to barge in; If everyone cooperates, traffic moves more efficiently. Motorists can help maintain traffic flow and posted speeds by moving to the appropriate lane at first notice of an approaching work zone. 6. Slow down when the signs say to. A car traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second. If you are going 60 mph and you pass a sign that states "Road Work 1500 feet," you will be in that work zone in 17 seconds. 7. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear-end collision, so remember to leave two-seconds of braking distance between you and the car in front of you. The amount of space required to provide two seconds of stopping time will increase the faster you're driving! 8. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and traffic barriers, trucks, construction equipment and workers. Just like you, highway workers want to return home safely after each day's work. 9. Some work-zones – such as for line painting, road patching, and mowing – are mobile, moving down the road as the work is finished. Just because you do not see the workers immediately after you see the warning signs, does not mean they are not out there. Observe posted work zone signs until you see the one that states you've left the work zone. 10. Highway agencies use different ways to inform motorists about the location and duration of major work zones. Often, they will suggest a detour to help you avoid the work zone entirely. Plan ahead and try an alternate route.

