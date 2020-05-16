Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 19, 2007 NYSDOT to Host Open Forum Public Meeting for the Proposed NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project Tuesday, May 1, 2007 On Tuesday, May 1, 2007, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT), Region 10, Long Island, is conducting an open forum public hearing meeting for the proposed NY Route 111 (Islip Avenue) Safety and Mobility Improvement Project between Dame Street and Ocean Avenue in the Town of Islip. Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this information session to review plans and provide input on this proposed roadway improvement project including comments on the two different road improvement alternatives being considered. The May 1 meeting is being held at East Middle School, 70 Hilltop Drive in Brentwood between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The formal public hearing session will begin at 7 p.m. Preliminary design plans and other related project information will be available for review. In addition DOT engineers and representatives will be present to answer questions and discuss project issues with the public including planning, engineering, environmental, traffic, and property acquisition aspects of the project. The overall goal of the NY Route 111 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project is to provide a safer, more appealing roadway for motorists, buses, businesses, pedestrians, bicyclists and local residents. To accomplish this goal, the proposed project includes widening the roadway between the LIRR and Blacker Street from three travel lanes to five, and providing two-way center left turn lanes where appropriate, shoulders on both sides of the roadway, pavement repairs and new asphalt pavement, sidewalks and pedestrian signals and crosswalks, upgraded traffic signals, signs, pavement markings, drainage improvements, and other measures to improve the overall safety and traffic flow. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2008. It is intended to utilize night time construction wherever possible and one travel lane will be open in each direction at all times. Access to businesses along the project route will be maintained. Viewpoints concerning the two possible preliminary design plans and other project input may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may also be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session, anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, beginning at 7 p.m., there will be an opportunity to make public statements at a formal comment session. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT by April 27 at (631) 952- 6654. Any person who has questions about the project but is unable to attend the Public Hearing should mail their comments to: The NY Route 111 Project Team NYS Department of Transportation Region 10 Long Island 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, New York 11788 Project Identification Number: 0077.10.101 This public hearing is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community. ###