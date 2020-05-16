Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 27, 2007 State DOT to Reconstruct I-88 at Carrs Creek Highway Traffic to be Reduced to Single Lanes, Exits 10 and 11 Detoured New York State Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced the reconstruction of a 175-foot section of Interstate 88 between Exits 9 and 10 in Sidney, Delaware County, in order to address settling that has occurred there since the four-lane highway underwent emergency repairs last summer. That section of highway, which runs over Carrs Creek, was washed out in severe flooding in June 2006. "The polystyrene fill used at the site failed to perform as designed, so we are removing it to ensure that the highway will stay smooth and safe for years to come," Acting Commissioner Glynn said. "This reconstruction project will minimize traffic disruption and restore full mobility to this segment within a few short months." The project will begin Monday, April 30, 2007 and last into early July, depending upon weather conditions. It calls for removing approximately 8,500 cubic yards of fill, replacing it with expanded shale, and then repaving the highway. It will require closing Exit 10 eastbound and detouring exiting traffic to Exit 11. Remaining eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained through the project area in single lanes. The reconstruction, estimated to cost $1.1 million, will be performed by Green Island Contracting of Albany, which is under contract with NYSDOT for a project to reconstruct five miles of I-88 between Exits 9 and 11 in the Town of Sidney, Delaware County, including the Carrs Creek site. A 5.5-mile section of I-88 between Exits 9 and 10 in Sidney, Delaware County, was closed June 28, 2006 after severe flooding washed away a 150-foot section of the highway over Carrs Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River. Work included rebuilding the damaged highway and installing a new, reinforced concrete culvert to carry the creek. The highway was reopened in two phases, with the first two lanes reopened on August 31 and the other two lanes reopened in late fall, in coordination with the larger I-88 reconstruction project. The Carrs Creek project utilized existing construction contracts to perform the work. The top of the culvert was precast off site, which helped to expedite project completion. A combination of available soil fill and expanded polystyrene blocks were used as embankment material over the culvert. Expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, is a manufactured material and was selected due to its light weight and good performance on previous NYSDOT projects. Lightweight fill was required to minimize loading on the new culvert. After reconstruction was completed, NYSDOT personnel observed that all four lanes of I-88 over the new culvert were settling. Investigations have determined that the culvert is safe, was constructed properly, and is functioning as intended. NYSDOT is having the affected section of highway embankment excavated and replaced with lightweight processed expanded shale, which has been used as a building material for nearly a century. Expanded shale is manufactured by heating ordinary shale rock in a kiln at over 1,000 degrees. The layers in the rock expand like popcorn and are baked by the heat, producing a material that is light, stable, and strong. The site will be excavated to within a foot of the top of the culvert and up to 17.5 feet of expanded shale will cover it. That will be topped by three feet of pavement. The work will provide a smooth riding surface and help ensure the long term durability of the culvert. Severe rain storms led to widespread flooding throughout the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley last June, devastating communities and damaging more than 100 segments of State highways and bridges, in addition to I-88.

