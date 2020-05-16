Contact: Joshua Ribakove, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: May 11, 2007 Aggressive Driving To Be Monitored On Route 17, Orange County State And Local Agencies Work Together For Safer Travel (Poughkeepsie, NY) New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Robert Dennison and State Police (NYSP) Troop "F" Zone Commander Captain Stephen Nevins today announced the location for this year’s Aggressive Driving Targeted Enforcement Campaign will be State Route 17, from Exit 120 at State Route 211 in the City of Middletown, Orange County, to Exit 124 at State Route 17A in the Town of Goshen, Orange County. The targeted enforcement area will be heavily patrolled during the week of May 14, as well as at various times throughout the summer. "It is important that we all remember that courteous driving is more than good manners, it can be life-saving," said Robert Dennison, NYSDOT Regional Director (Hudson Valley Region). "Aggressive driving is not only rude, it is dangerous. Many drivers on this corridor exhibit aggressive driving behavior and the crash data shows the results. Please be courteous, slow down and do not tailgate; avoid a crash and avoid a traffic ticket as we implement our annual targeted enforcement campaign with our partners the State Police." The State Police define an aggressive driver as "anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner – without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways." The Department of Transportation, State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) have joined together in an effort to reduce the incidence of aggressive driving through a program of engineering, education and enforcement. The goal is to raise awareness and eradicate the seven most common aggressive driving behaviors: · excessive speed; · frequent or unsafe lane changes; · failure to signal; · tailgating; · failure to yield right of way; · disregarding traffic control devices; and · driving while impaired. Department of Transportation engineers concentrate on design and operational changes to the highway infrastructure. Advances in traffic engineering are intended to reduce speeding, add capacity to congested roadways and reduce the likelihood of driver stress. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee leads educational efforts to focus public awareness on aggressive driving and its consequences. The State Police and DOT continue these educational efforts at the grassroots level with outreach programs, public service announcements and a presence on the highways. Drivers are encouraged to be polite and courteous, think before reacting, consider the possible consequences of their actions and avoid behaviors that provoke aggression. Drivers should also remember to stay patient when driving in traffic and never respond to challenges from other drivers. It helps to remember that everyone makes mistakes and not all unsafe driving actions are intentional or personal. Enforcement is the final tool in the effort to reduce the incidence of aggressive driving and is the focus of this campaign. The State Police have had an anti-aggressive driver program since 1995, but in 2002 the State Police, NYSDOT and the GTSC joined together to implement a statewide campaign of vigorous enforcement and education. "Route 17 is one of the most heavily patrolled highways in New York State," said Captain Stephen Nevins, NYSP Troop "F" Zone Commander. "Despite that, we still deal with fatal accidents involving unsafe speed, reckless driving, and driver inattention. As we enter the summer travel season the State Police will increase enforcement and visibility, working together with NYSDOT, to make Route 17 safer for everyone using the highway." The Aggressive Driving Campaign is designed to increase awareness of the problems associated with unsafe driving. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic laws – including mandatory seat belt use and the ban on hand-held cell phones.

