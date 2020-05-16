Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: May 21, 2007 State and Local Agencies Target Aggressive Driving Campaign on Youngmann Memorial Highway to Begin on Monday, May 21, 2007 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor announced that the Department will join with the New York State Police (NYSP), Town of Amherst Police Department and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department to kick off a safety initiative to combat aggressive driving on Interstate 290, the Youngmann Memorial Highway, in the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, Erie County. A press conference was held today to announce that the NYSDOT, NYSP, Amherst and Tonawanda Police Departments have partnered to reduce aggressive driving incidents through increased enforcement throughout the summer on the Youngmann Memorial Highway Aggressive drivers often commit multiple violations including exceeding the posted speed limit, following vehicles too closely, changing lanes erratically or unsafely, failing to yield right-of-way and ignoring traffic control devices. These driving behaviors cause hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries each year; they contribute to the growing problems of hazardous traffic conditions. The National Highway Safety Administration estimates that one-third of all reported accidents and two-thirds of traffic related fatalities occur due to aggressive driving. “Aggressive driving behaviors endanger motorists, and can easily escalate into incidents of road rage, and the targeted enforcement program, which is aimed at reducing these behaviors, is important in our efforts to have our state highways operate as safely as possible,” Regional Director Taylor said. “The New York State Department of Transportation is proud to partner with the New York State Police and the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda Police Departments to raise public awareness of this targeted enforcement program, inform motorists of the dangers of aggressive driving, and to remind motorists to be courteous and drive responsibly, which will result in safer highways for everyone.” Major Christopher Cummings, Troop ‘A’ Commander announced, “The New York State Police is committed to making the roads and highways in New York State safe for everyone. This is a commitment that our Members make and fulfill everyday of the year. Today we join the NYSDOT, and the Town of Amherst and Tonawanda Police Departments, to target - more- aggressive drivers who put themselves and everyone around them in harm’s way. Motorists should be aware that not only will there be a crackdown on aggressive driving, but also those motorists who fail to wear their seatbelts. May 21st through June 3rd marks the 21st wave of the ongoing “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket Campaign.” We are asking the public to join our commitment by obeying the traffic laws, being responsible, courteous drivers and to buckle up.” The inconsiderate driving habits of aggressive drivers create an unsafe driving environment. Transportation research has demonstrated that education, enforcement and engineering must be used to increase awareness of, and reduce aggressive driving. For this reason, New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Police announce the targeted enforcement program before it begins, and place variable message signs along the corridor to remind motorists that aggressive driving behaviors will not be tolerated. Writing citations is not the primary goal of enforcement, rather, it is an effective method to increase motorist awareness and encourage voluntary compliance.