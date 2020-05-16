Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: June 01, 2007 NYSDOT and Village of Chittenango Celebrate Project Completion Ribbon-Cutting Kicks Off Village Oz-Stravaganza New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Michael A. Shamma joined Chittenango Village Mayor Robert Freunscht, New York State Senator David Valesky, and New York State Assemblyman William Magee to celebrate the completion of a project to reconstruct State Routes 5, 13 and a portion of 173 in the Village of Chittenango, Madison County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today in conjunction with the opening of this year’s annual Oz-Stravaganza. "We are proud to have worked with village officials, local business owners and residents to ensure that this project would truly meet the needs of the community," said Region 2 Regional Director Michael A. Shamma. "Not only did we provide the much needed travel benefits, but we were able to retain and enhance the unique character of the village as birthplace of Frank Baum, author of the Wizard of Oz." "This project was a perfect fit to go along with the downtown revitalization project the village started three years ago," said Mayor Robert Freunscht. "With completion of the highway project, we have seen a gradual improvement to our business district including some new additions to our business community that are now getting ready to start construction." All of the State highways within the village limits were totally reconstructed or re-surfaced. This included improvements to the closed drainage system and underground utility work. Curbs were built or replaced throughout the project limits, including granite curbs in the downtown area and along Route 13. A curbed island was built at East Genesee Street and foundations were built for the historic, period lighting which the village provided. New signals were installed at the intersections of State Routes 5 and 173, and State Route 5 and Tuscarora Road. Detection loops were installed to efficiently control traffic and minimize delays. A pedestrian crosswalk near the village offices was improved with in-pavement lighting which flashes when the pedestrian signal is activated. In keeping with the Oz-theme throughout the village, sidewalks were replaced with concrete which was stamped and colorized to replicate the "yellow-brick road". Munchkins from the original "Wizard of Oz" movie were on hand to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalk. - more - An informational kiosk was built at the intersection of western intersection of Routes 5 and 13 with landscaping throughout the village provided through a separate Regional Landscape contract. There were also improvements which were included in the project as a local share. The bridge on Madison Street was replaced and opened to traffic after being closed for over 15 years, providing safer and more direct access from Route 13 northbound to Route 5 westbound. "This project improves the infrastructure and safety of Chittenango, while also respecting and even enhancing the village center’s visual appeal," said Senator David Valesky. "The Department of Transportation and village officials should be applauded for their willingness to work together on this important project." "The yellow brick road of Chittenango has been rebuilt," said Assemblyman Bill Magee. "While the construction process may have seemed long, the finished project was well worth the disruption. The improved roads, roadside enhancements and the signature yellow-brick sidewalks all add to Chittenango’s strength and vitality as a community and have already had a positive economic impact on this village." Construction of this $8.7 million project was started in the spring of 2005 and was completed late in the fall of 2006 by CCI Companies, Inc. ###

