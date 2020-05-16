Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: May 24, 2007 State Police and DOT Join to Advocate for Safe Driving Behaviors in Rochester State Police Will Patrol I490 and 590 for Aggressive Drivers The New York State Department of Transportation is again joining the New York State Police to promote a safety and education campaign to reduce the number of highway accidents caused by acts of aggressive driving. This is the sixth year of executing this campaign. Earlier campaigns took place on Jefferson Road and West Henrietta Road, Rt. 441 and Rt. 531 and Rt. 96 in Victor. This year, the designated targeted zone will be on I490 from Goodman Street o Rt. 590 and on Rt. 590 from I490 to Norton St. in the City of Rochester, Monroe County. State Police cars will be dedicated to patrol the corridor and crack down on motorists not following the rules of the road. Similar campaigns are being carried out across the state throughout the summer. The police will be looking for the following indicators: UNSAFE SPEED TAILGATING RUNNING RED LIGHTS UNSAFE LANE CHANGES FAILURE TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED USE OF HANDHELD CELL PHONES WHO: New York State Department of Transportation (Joan Dupont) New York State Police (Captain Michael Cerretto) WHAT: Press Conference to Announce Traffic Safety Campaign WHEN: Tuesday, May 29, 2007 at 11am. WHERE: 1775 East Avenue Parking Lot behind Brighton Presbyterian Church near I490/Winton Road interchange. DIRECTIONS: Exit I490 at Winton Road. Go north on Winton. Turn left on East Avenue. Turn left in driveway between plaza and church. The event will be in the back overlooking Interstate 490. In the event of rain, we will hold the event at the Regional Traffic Operations Center, located at 1155 Scottsville Road at the same time.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.