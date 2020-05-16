Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: May 29, 2007 DOT Joins State Troopers to Encourage Safe Driving Behaviors in Rochester State Police Will Patrol 490 and 590 in Rochester for Aggressive Drivers The New York State Department of Transportation is again joining the New York State Police to promote a safety and education campaign to reduce the number of highway accidents caused by acts of aggressive driving. This is the sixth year of executing this campaign. Earlier campaigns took place on Jefferson Road and West Henrietta Road, Route 441 and Route 531 and Route 96 in Victor. The New York State Police define an aggressive driver as anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner B without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways. This year the designated targeted enforcement includes a section of Interstate 490 between Goodman Street and NY 590 and on NY 590 from I490 to Norton Street in the City of Rochester, Monroe County. Beginning Tuesday, May 29, State Police cars will patrol the corridor and crack down on motorists not following the rules of the road. Troopers will patrol the targeted corridor randomly throughout the summer. They will be looking for unsafe lane changes, use of hand held cell phones, driving while intoxicated, tailgating and other aggressive tendencies. Similar campaigns were carried out in other areas in the state this summer. "I believe that aggressive tendencies may come about when drivers are not courteous to each other," David Muench, a local motorist who travels I-590 regularly said. "For example, many drivers on 590 southbound coming from Route 104 who continue onto 490 east will immediately get over to the left lane way back at either the 104 interchange (four miles early) or by Empire Boulevard and drive relatively slowly without regard for the line of cars behind them. It causes a back up and other people start to tailgate and show signs of road rage, as they, in my opinion, feel trapped behind a driver who seems unmindful of their surroundings." According to recent accident data, the time of day with the highest incidence of reportable accidents for this area is 5 p.m. followed by 7-8 a.m. The day of the week that recorded the most reportable accidents in the time frame studied was Monday. The month of the year that recorded the most reportable accident in the time studied was June. The most frequent apparent contributing factor to these collisions causing injury was "Following Too Closely." Other factors include traveling at unsafe speeds, disregarding traffic control devices and improperly passing or changing lanes. More accident statistics are attached. "This safety campaign is intended to raise awareness of behaviors that cause aggressive driving and encourage motorists to drive respectfully, not aggressively," Captain Michael Cerretto said. "Accidents caused by aggressive behaviors are 100% preventable," NYSDOT Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley said. "Good highway design is only half the battle to safe highways, courteous driving habits is the other." #####

